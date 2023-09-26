Bachelorette Star Josh Seiter Enters Mental Health Facility After Death Hoax -- Read His Statement

Weeks after his Instagram death hoax, Josh Seiter has announced he’s entering a mental health facility.

As we’ve been covering, The Bachelorette alum has been in a sticky situation since late last month when a post went up announcing his death to the world. But the next day, he revealed he was ALIVE and claimed his account had been hacked. Later, his ex Monica Beverly Hillz spoke up and said she believed he faked his death. Since then, there’s been a lot of discussion on what actually happened.

Related: Bachelor Star Clayton Echard Facing WILD Paternity Suit

On Monday, though, the 36-year-old announced he was going to be entering a wellness facility following the entire ordeal. In a statement, he wrote:

“For the last month I’ve received hundreds of hateful messages and unending harassment related to my account being hacked. I wish I was stronger but I can’t take any more and am logging off of social media for good and am checking myself into a wellness facility now to try and get some kind of handle on my mental health.”

He wrapped up his statement by adding:

“I am losing my phone in the next hour. I love you all. To the people sending me death threats, you win.”

See the full post (below):

Regardless of what anyone thinks of this situation, death threats are NEVER okay. We truly hope Josh gets the help he needs and can come back stronger than ever.

[Image via Josh Seiter/Instagram]