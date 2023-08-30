Josh Seiter's 'Baffled' Ex Thinks HE Faked His Own Death! See Her Evidence!

This Josh Seiter roller coaster is taking another loop…

On Monday the Bachelorette alum, who tried to win roses from Kaitlyn Bristowe, died at the age of just 36. Or at least, that’s what we thought after a grieving announcement got posted on his verified Instagram account. But the next day he posted a video message revealing he was very much alive.

Seiter, who had previously opened up about mental health battles and suicidal ideation, said it was nothing more than a hoax perpetrated by someone who hacked his IG account. There was much rejoicing, but also… some head scratching. After all, this was the second time this happened to a minor celebrity in just a month.

Related: Bachelor Nation’s Jade Roper Tolbert Shares Devastating Miscarriage Update

Well, like Lil Tay, not everyone believes some random hacker did this. There are those who have suggested Josh did this himself for the attention — and his ex is leading the charge!

Monica Beverly Hillz posted a screed to her own IG on Tuesday in response to Josh’s miraculous resurrection, writing:

“I’m happy to hear he’s alive, but I’m so angry at the situation. It’s infuriating that so many people who care about Josh have been deeply effected by this. Everyone deserves grace, but unfortunately I can’t help but think that he was able to pull this stunt as a cisgender white man – acting like he was dead – when so many of my sisters and trans women of color have been brutally murdered this year and the same love and support isn’t show to them.”

Wow. Just coming right out and accusing him of being behind the hoax! She continued:

“Men who do this s**t are usually trying to compensate for some insecurity or darkness inside them. The dolls know all too well that these men are dangerous and I saw the red flags fast a mile away. To keep it frank – ban his instagram account, he needs to get help or lock his ass up. Let this example speak volumes to the girls who already know – keep those men who seek our fame and attention far way from us. I’ve learned my lesson and now I’m only on to bigger and better things.”

“Men who seek our fame and attention.” Damn.

Monica, who also has a history that includes suicide attempts, told Entertainment Weekly she’s “baffled” by his actions. She also told the outlet that during their relationship he admitted to her he would plant negative stories about himself for the hits — and this, she assumes, is the same:

“I got my page hacked, it took me months to get my damn Instagram back. I was devastated. There’s no way in hell that [his] was hacked. Sorry, no.”

How did the RuPaul’s Drag Race alum first learn about his “death”?

“I found out just like everybody else, because I had no communication with the guy because he blocked me. The only way I found out what was going on, I’d sneak into another Instagram just to make sure he wasn’t pulling stunts. After we broke up, I got nervous. He’s used to pulling stunts and doing crazy s**t, what is he going to do with me now?”

Explaining that Josh had just broken up with her a few days before all this, she revealed just how bizarre this week has been.

“Honestly, I was happy to be away from him. I already moved on. Now, finding out supposedly my ex died, he’s dead on a Monday and alive on a Tuesday, I don’t have the words. I’m baffled. I’m angry. I’m happy he’s alive, I’m happy he’s here, but this is so infuriating to me… It makes me look like I’m involved and that I’m crazy…”

She continued:

“Josh has told me this verbatim, face-to-face, he has more than one Instagram, so he knows. He’s seeing all of this. That was my first instinct, too. This sick motherf**ker, today, when I found this out, was watching this whole thing. I get flashbacks of everything he told me. He was watching all of this and knew it got out of hand… I’m over here crying, I hadn’t slept, crying every two minutes thinking that this is happening, and the entire time, this man is alive getting off on all of this s**t.”

As for Josh, he’s 100% denying the accusation he made any of it up, writing to the outlet:

“Those are all ridiculous accusations made up by somebody with nothing better to do with their time. As a mental health advocate, issues of suicide are very sensitive for me. To suggest that I would orchestrate a death post around that issue is sickening. I have dedicated the last 8 years of my life blogging and raising awareness about mental health, and I will continue to do so. Regardless of what my detractors have to say.”

Hmm. We don’t know what to think now. What’s YOUR take, Perezcious readers??

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via Josh Seiter/Monica Beverly Hillz/Instagram.]