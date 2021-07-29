Aww! Joshua Jackson Bought His Childhood Home & Now His Daughter Sleeps In His Old Bedroom!

Talk about a full circle moment!

It doesn’t take much for Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith to gush about their baby — or each other. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, back in April, and since then, the actor has been reveling in the experience of new parenthood. There’s one aspect of it that’s familiar, though: the family’s home.

In a new interview with Mr. Porter magazine, the Dawson’s Creek alum revealed he bought the Topanga, California home he grew up in back in 2001. (He was born in Canada, grew up in the US until he was 8 years old, and then lived in Vancouver after his parents’ divorce.) He told the outlet:

“My father unfortunately was not a good father or a husband and exited the scene, but that house in Topanga was where everything felt simple, so it was a very healing thing for me to do.”

Now, two decades after purchasing the house, his own baby daughter sleeps in his childhood bedroom. He revealed:

“There was a mural of a dragon on the wall in that room that I couldn’t believe was still there, years later. The owner [who sold him the house] said, ‘I knew it meant a lot to somebody and that they were going to come back for it some day.'”

Wow! Was that person psychic or what!?

Josh’s wife had previously indicated the couple would raise their daughter outside the US due to the “overt” white supremacy here, but seeing as they’re both Hollywood stars, having a base in California just makes sense. The Dr. Death star indicated that fatherhood has totally rearranged his priorities, though. He told the outlet:

“It’s 100 percent changed how I approach my work and my life. That has been made so clear to me in this past year. For me to feel good about what I’m doing day to day, my family has to be the central focus.”

He continued:

“There are plenty of things left for me to do, but now the thing that gets me excited is experiencing the world through my daughter’s eyes. I can’t wait to take her scuba diving. I can’t wait to take her skiing. I can’t wait to read a great book with her. I’m not worried at all she’ll be a wallflower. She’s been a character from the word go.”

The 43-year-old also reflected on finding love with Jodie in 2018 after being single following his 2016 split with Diane Kruger. He admitted:

“I was not looking to fall in love again or meet the mother of my child, but life has other plans for you.”

Referencing the story of how the pair met at a party, he added:

“We were pretty much inseparable from the word go. It was a whirlwind romance and I can tell my daughter I literally saw her mother across a room and thought, ‘I have to be next to this woman.'”

AWW! What a romantic story. We have no doubt that their daughter is going to appreciate all these little details when she grows up — we certainly appreciate them now!

