Lea Michele Covers Guns N' Roses And Announces New Album With Her Son -- WATCH!

Lea Michele isn’t letting bullying accusations stop her from enjoying what’s most important in her life — quality time with her son.

On Sunday, the former Glee star teased fans via Instagram Stories that an announcement would be coming Monday, and sure enough, her social media intern came through! LOLz!

In a post to her feed, the 34-year-old wrote:

“I’m so excited to share with you all this special album, FOREVER, that means so much to me.”

Along with that touching caption, the Scream Queens actress uploaded a video montage of mommy/son beach footage set a cover of Guns N’ Roses‘ most played song at weddings — Sweet Child O’ Mine.

Watch for yourself (below)! It really is so sweet.

While that was beautiful to watch, it was the announcement at the end that has fans and parents intrigued. The former Broadway child star is releasing a lullaby album this fall, entitled FOREVER.

Now, we’re not positive, but could the title be alluding to a cover of The Beach Boys’ Forever? It would certainly fit what appears to be the theme — baby friendly covers of classic rock songs! We dig it.

Of course, we’re sure little Ever Leo is the one who digs it most of all! As dedicated fans will know, her son was born in August 2020, so he’s almost one! Already! Like they say when you’re a parent, the days are long, but the years are short! So it’s no wonder she wants to pay tribute to their special time together with the songs she sings him. We mean, we’re assuming that’s the case. She makes sure to note how special this project is to her, which usually means super personal attachment.

Ch-ch-check out some more sweet photos of the momma with her cherub (below):

That last one (above) is a snapshot with Jonathan Groff, a former Glee co-star, and the next photo (below) shows little EL with another castmate of momma’s from the hit FOX series, Darren Criss:

She wrote of his visit:

“Being a new mom in quarantine can be incredibly isolating at times. It was so hard not being able to see friends and family for so long. My heart is so full right now to see the faces of those I love in person. And seeing my dearest friends hold my son for the first time. I ❤️ you @darrencriss“

It’s good to know Lea still has some strong friendships from her time on the show, even if not everyone can agree on how friendly she was. But like we said, the most important part of life for the triple threat now is bonding with her son, and just like her character Rachel Berry does for all facets of this human experience, she’s making it count.

What other covers would you guess she’d do for a lullaby album? Drop your ideas in the comments (below)!

