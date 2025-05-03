Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Finally Settle Divorce -- But They Are Still At Odds Over THIS Issue!

There’s a massive update on the divorce between Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith!

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ on Saturday, the former couple finally reached a settlement nearly two years after they broke up! And it looks like they are on the same page about almost everything when it comes to their divorce terms – except for one issue: where their 5-year-old daughter, Juno, will go to elementary school.

Related: JoJo Siwa & Ex Kath Ebbs Talked Through Those ‘Very Uncool’ Allegations Of Emotional Cheating

Per documents filed by her attorney, Laura Wasser, the actress wants their kid to go to a new school next year, but Joshua isn’t down for the idea. Jodie insisted she researched the place, talked with her ex-husband about it, and ensured it was close to his home. However, she alleged he is not on board with the idea! Now, the Without Remorse star wants a judge to force Joshua to follow a court order that gives her the power to pick where Juno goes to school.

Yeesh…

But as for everything else? They hammered it out! The documents state that Jodie and Joshua used a mediator to create a temporary schedule for the 50-50 custody of Juno. The Dawson’s Creek alum agreed to pay $2,787 in child support per month. You don’t dodge those payments again, Pacey! You already have the schooling matter to hash out and don’t need to add anything else to the plate!

When it comes to monthly spousal support, Joshua won’t shell it out to the model. Instead, they agreed on a lump sum of money for her! That said, Jodie asked him to pay $75,000 for her attorney fees over the school battle.

Although the pair are still going head-to-head about their daughter’s education, they at least have settled the divorce! One less issue to worry about! But hopefully, they can resolve the last matter amicably and quickly! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Jennifer Hudson Show/Good Morning America/YouTube]