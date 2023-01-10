Judge Judy SLAMS 'Selfish' Prince Harry -- & Goes OFF About Spare!

Prince Harry is pissing off people left and right with Spare!

The latest to clap back at the explosive memoir is actually not a member of the royal family, but… Judge Judy! Yes, you read that right!

The television mainstay appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning — the day Harry’s book hit shelves — so, naturally, the daytime series had to get her opinion on the Duke of Sussex’s debut book. When asked how she would react if one of her own family members ever exposed her dirty laundry like Harry is doing to his estranged relatives she LET HIM HAVE IT!

The 80-year-old, full name Judy Sheindlin, harshly declared:

“I will tell you that I would be furious, and would think that that child or grandchild was a selfish, spoiled, ungrateful one. That’s what I would feel, and be really hurt.”

Oof. She had way more to say, adding:

“I think anybody — anybody with a brain — would see that it’s disingenuous. It’s biting the hand that fed you, it’s unseemly.”

Yowza!

She’s certainly not the first person to have this kind of reaction to the book (or Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries) — the hashtag #ShutUpHarry went viral last week as excerpts of Spare started circulating, after all. But it is wild to see how furious she is considering she has no relation to him, nor even an ounce of personal royal experience! Ch-ch-check out how fiery she got about the topic (below)!

Whew! Judy got SO heated! Not even the royal family has reacted this strongly yet — though we bet they have similar feelings!

While Harry has called out his fam, including Prince William, Princess Catherine, King Charles III, and Queen Consort Camilla, for various controversies in his book, they have refrained from speaking out. In fact, Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have told various media outlets, including Page Six, that they will not be commenting on any of the allegations in the book at this time. So, they’re either preparing for a major retaliation or they are hoping the drama fades quickly.

Behind closed doors, royal expert Katie Nicholl for Page Six claims the Prince of Wales is “privately seething and devastated by what Harry has done,” but so far, he has kept quiet — giving Harry a bit of the upper hand. We bet Willy’s wishing he could go off on his little brother like Judy just did! LMAO! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

