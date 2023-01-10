Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, & More Ordered To Evacuate Amid California Storms

A storm is ravaging the coast of California, and evacuation orders are in effect.

Five years to the DAY after the devastating Montecito mudslide, which claimed the life of 23 people and destroyed more than 100 homes, the California town is experiencing another natural disaster. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Gwyneth Paltrow, Adam Levine, and MANY more who call Montecito home were ordered to evacuate Monday in the face of the powerful winter storm. The Montecito Fire Department eerily warned residents on Twitter yesterday to “LEAVE NOW!” before Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck echoed the order. See (below):

Immediate Evacuation Order for all of Montecito, parts of Carpinteria, Summerland & City of Santa Barbara. LEAVE NOW!

Details: https://t.co/dos5R4hv80 pic.twitter.com/Y0FuEPqoX8 — Montecito Fire (@montecitofire) January 9, 2023

IMMEDIATE EVACUATION ORDER FOR ALL OF MONTECITO, PARTS OF CARPINTERIA, SUMMERLAND & CITY OF SANTA BARBARA pic.twitter.com/mKZbG7o4Zt — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) January 10, 2023

In footage (below), you can see how streets have begun to flood, with one citizen even seen kayaking!

Streets are floated in Santa Barbara’s east side. You can see a man kayaking down the street. pic.twitter.com/qrwTKtzN6e — Ryder Christ (@RyderChristNews) January 9, 2023

In addition to the eight inches of rain that have already fallen, a LOT more is expected, and trees have begun to topple on roadways, making the evacuation even more challenging. Ellen took to Instagram yesterday to show just how powerful the raging waters are, calling it “crazy.” With her home located on higher ground, she was asked to “shelter in place.” See (below):

At the time, it’s unclear whether Prince Harry, Meghan, Oprah, and other celebs have evacuated. The royal has been in New York promoting his memoir, noticeably leaving The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night ahead of the Tuesday airing of their sit-down. Hopefully Meghan didn’t stay behind in Montecito with both kids by herself!



As of now, the storm has already claimed the lives of 12 people over the last 10 days. See more (below):

As of now, the storm has already claimed the lives of 12 people over the last 10 days.

