Prince William & Princess Catherine 'Hit Hard' By Harry's Memoir Accusations: 'Seething And Devastated'

Prince Harry‘s memoir is continuing to ruffle feathers amongst the royal family…

As you know, the much-anticipated tell-all is due to hit shelves on Tuesday, and ahead of its release there have been some serious accusations and crazy revelations. If you’ve been keeping up you know the wild stories we’ve heard so far, from the Duke of Sussex admitting cocaine use and how he lost his virginity behind a crowded pub to how he spoke to the “ghost” of his late mother Princess Diana through a psychic.

A big part of the book, though, has been the family tension. Harry has accused his father, King Charles‘, team of “planting” false stories to up the reputation of the king. He’s also told a story about how he and his brother Prince William allegedly got into a physical altercation in which Harry ended up on the ground with injuries to his back! We’re getting all of the tea and gossip we were never expecting and we’ve still got a few days to go before the entire thing is released!

The memoir is coming between an already-tense royal family, it would seem. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl for PageSix, William is FED UP with Harry’s accusations:

“William’s privately seething and devastated by what Harry has done. And just cannot forgive Harry for the things that he’s written.”

So much for getting over that sibling rivalry…

The author says the royal family was “were bracing themselves for something raw, something explosive” but had no idea the 38-year-old would be putting these kinds of things in his book:

“They’ve been taken aback by the level of detail and just how far Harry has gone in all of this. The idea that he wants his father and his brother back just seems so incongruous with how he is behaving and what he’s saying. To paint such an unflattering picture of the royal family and a very unsavory side of his brother and an uncaring side of his father … It just does not appear to be the actions of a man trying to reconcile with his estranged family. It really feels like a line has been crossed.”

And how is Princess Catherine feeling about all of this? According to an insider for US Weekly, she’s just as taken aback as her husband. The Duke and Duchess of Wales are “very upset about Harry’s revelations”:

“It’s hit them very hard. They’re both confiding in each other right now.”

The source says William and Catherine really wish Harry would’ve “handled these issues behind closed doors” and not been so “public and cutting.” They also say there’s probably not any healing going on behind the scenes because Harry can no longer be trusted:

“I would say they’re not likely to be having complex or emotional discussions behind the scenes, because … they’re probably very afraid to because they’re worried that it will just be on Netflix or on Spotify or in a book or told to Gayle King or to Anderson Cooper. I don’t think that is how you make peace within any family, but one that’s so in the public eye, so much under the public gaze, I don’t think it stands any chance.”

Yeesh.

The feud seems to be stronger than ever now… Reactions, Perezcious readers?

