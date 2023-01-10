OMG, Prince Harry Releases Heated Texts Between Princess Catherine & Meghan Markle -- DETAILS!

If you thought the Prince Harry drama was over, think again! There are a lot more bombshells coming the royal family’s way — and this one right here is a biggie!

Harry has already taken plenty of shots at his brother Prince William in his new memoir Spare, out on Tuesday, as well as in various promotional interviews. But now his next target is Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton.

In a new excerpt of the book obtained by Page Six on Monday afternoon, Harry digs into the now-infamous bridesmaid dress debate between Kate and his wife Meghan Markle. If you need a refresher, it was widely reported at the time that the Suits alum made her future sister-in-law cry in the lead-up to her wedding. During the couple’s Oprah Winfrey sit-down special in 2021, the actress clapped back, insisting “the reverse happened.” Now, her hubby is attempting to prove this is true.

Related: Harry Insists Spare Will Not Make Relationship With William & Charles Worse

A portion of Spare actually includes alleged text messages between the sisters-in-law over Kate’s complaints about Princess Charlotte’s dress, which was “not sufficient.” According to the Archewell founder, Kate texted Meghan mere days before the ceremony about the dress, which was made from measurements before a fitting, writing:

“Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on a home.”

The 41-year-old responded with a simple fix, saying:

“Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8am. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?”

Instead of heading over to complete the alterations, the Princess of Wales supposedly demanded that “all the dresses be remade” and even discussed bringing up the issue with her own wedding designer, who apparently agreed with her. Meghan had NO interest in this, and not just because she didn’t want to redo the dresses. She had bigger issues to deal with at the time, which she reminded Kate about. Harry wrote:

“Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father [Thomas Markle]. Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days!”

Jeez!

Kinda a harsh response! At the time, the Archetypes podcast host was trying to deal with some complex family issues with her dad. Ahead of the 2018 wedding, Thomas made headlines for reportedly accepting money from a British paparazzo and staging photos of himself prepping for the big day. But then things got worse when TMZ published an article claiming he would NOT be walking his daughter down the aisle, and apparently, this is how the news was broken to the bride-to-be. To add onto all that, four days before the ceremony, Thomas was hospitalized due to a heart attack. It was a really messy and all-consuming time for the bride! And yet all Willy’s wife cared about was… getting the dresses remade?? Insensitive AF!

Related: Harry Denies He & Meghan Markle Accused Royal Family Of Being Racist

Meghan texted back, saying:

“Yes, Kate, I know….”

LOLz! The 38-year-old went on to share that Kate had been having issues with other aspects of the wedding as well, which contributed to the feud, noting:

“[She had] problems with the way Meg was planning her wedding. Something about a party for the page boys? It went back and forth.”

Eventually, Meg had to set a boundary, so she ended the text exchange with the Duchess of Cambridge by writing:

“I’m not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He’s been waiting all day.”

Salty AF, Kate hit back with:

“Fine”

As for the tears, Harry recalled getting home that night to find his soon-to-be wife “on the floor” sobbing.

So far, Buckingham Palace has refrained from commenting, but considering they’ve never shied away from sticking up for Kate before (especially when it comes to this feud), we wonder if this will be their breaking point?? We know William is eager to clap back!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? What do you think about Harry including this feud in his memoir? Let us know (below)!

[Image via John Rainford/MEGA/WENN]