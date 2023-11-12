Julia Fox SLAMS Critics Who Label Her ‘As A Sexual Being’ For Wearing ‘Revealing’ Outfits!

Julia Fox wants you to remember to not judge a book by its cover!

Last week, Kanye West’s former muse posed for the cover of Cosmopolitan UK’s December/January cover, and she did it topless… but she says that doesn’t automatically make her a “sexual being”!

While talking about her risqué fashion choices, the mother of one told the outlet:

“Anyone getting mad at me for showing a lot of skin has slapped this label on me as a sexual being. But I’m so much more than that.”

She continued:

“Sex is the last f**king thing I do with this body. I’m proud of my body. Why wouldn’t I wear something revealing, really cool and artsy?”

Hey, the girl won’t be young forever… So what if she wants to show some skin?!

The Uncut Gems actress hilariously — and rightfully — added:

“Your boner isn’t on me, that’s on you!”

But men’s takes aren’t the only ones she has issues with… She shared that the amount of overall criticism “just really goes to show how even women want other women to stay in line. Cover up, dress down, dim your light.” But she disagrees:

“Women’s bodies should be celebrated and shouldn’t just be viewed as sexual objects.”

Tell ’em Julia! See her cover (below):

