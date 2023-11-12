Kylie Jenner Attends SNL Afterparty With Timothée Chalamet! LOOK!

Kylie Jenner may not have graced Timothée Chalamet and Saturday Night Live with an appearance, but you better believe she was at the afterparty!

After the Dune star wrapped up a successful fourth episode of SNL’s 49th season, the comedy crew headed to STK in New York City for a bit of celebration — and The Kardashians star made sure to be there to congratulate her man! The 26-year-old stunned in a sultry, all black ensemble with an off-the-shoulder top, form-fitting leggings, kitten heels, and a matching purse and sunnies. She let her long dark locks flow as she entered the steakhouse, while Timmy, who arrived separately, opted for a more colorful look with a fur-lined purple jacket, blue and red hoodie, gray jeans, and black and white sneakers. He also threw on a black baseball cap as he made his way into the eatery to celebrate his victorious night! See (below):

Power couple!!

The star-studded afterparty was also joined by Sophie Turner, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Bo Burnham, musical guest Phoebe Bridgers, and more, per TMZ.

This is just the latest in a growing line of joint outings for the love birds, but they’ve still yet to pose for pics together. But we’re sure Kylie was proud of her man after his successful night of hosting the iconic comedy show!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound off in the comments down below!

