Britney Spears' Family Concerned She's 'Having An Episode' In Mansion Covered In Dog Feces

Britney Spears is reportedly in the middle of “an episode” … And her family is scared!

The Oops I Did It Again songstress consistently shocks fans with her social media posts, some for their risqué nature, some for their… more erratic declarations. But she’s now apparently getting to a point where her loved ones are worried for her well being. On Monday, family insiders spoke to DailyMail.com about the pop star’s current state of being, and it sounds pretty grim… One source told the outlet she’s “having an episode right now, and we are going to see her battle through it the way she has for years.”

That’s definitely reassuring to hear this source believes she’ll get through it, but it’s still pretty worrying. They added:

“Those close to her have seen this over and over again, and though it is monitored, they aren’t going to make any type of intervention.”

No intervention? Is this because of the conservatorship being gone? Or just because they’ve seen her deal with these before?

“Family and friends are always concerned with Britney as they try to navigate her mental health while allowing her to still be able to do her own thing.”

Related: Selena Gomez’s Mom Mandy Teefey Reportedly Has A Serious Drug Problem!

After being freed from her conservatorship, it has to be a fine line that her family walks when it comes to intervening in how she lives her life. We just hope she’s safe. The source continued:

“As much as they want to help her, nobody can really do anything. Also, if anyone sounds the alarm, then the ‘Free Britney’ people will come back into the situation. So, it is currently a no-win situation with her. Because those close to her don’t want to step on any toes or say anything as they don’t want to be out of her life. Everyone sees the same thing, from fans to friends. But there isn’t anything that can be done to move forward and it just ends up being a never-ending circle.”

How difficult.

A second insider told the outlet they’re “worried” as the Toxic singer is “not doing well at all,” leaving her loved ones “terrified for her future.” According to the insider, her house is covered in dog waste as she’s recently been slacking on picking up after them:

“Her house is a mess. She doesn’t clean up after the dogs, she doesn’t have someone there cleaning every day, and she just isn’t functioning like an adult would function.”

That’s so hard to hear. Poor Brit… She’s been through so much and life just keeps happening to her. The insider went on to echo the first source’s thoughts on intervening:

“Yeah, of course we’re worried, but what are we going to do? The last time [Jamie Spears] took over to actually help her, he was turned into Satan.”

They added:

“Everyone said [Jamie] was just using her for money, which wasn’t true. It was never true. He was paid, but the money was still hers — and it was helping. She wasn’t living like she lives now. She was working, she was living well. But now, she’s not doing well at all.”

Inneresting. This is a Jamie Spears source, is it? Hmm…

As of now, the insider says, there still aren’t any “I told you so” feelings floating around about her conservatorship. The insider noted her loved ones “wanted to be wrong” when she was liberated in 2021:

“We wanted her to take control of her life and be functional and productive and happy. That’s what we have always wanted. But that’s not what’s going on with her. I love her, the entire family loves her, and right now we’re terrified for her future. We just want her to be okay, and she’s not the Britney we know she can be. So it’s really scary.”

A third and more supportive source went into more detail about the state of her home, describing it as “crazy” — but nothing out of the ordinary:

“It has always been a mess with dogs running around and a ton of staff to run her errands.”

They added they “[think] she is doing fine”:

“She is not at all worried about how she acts, she thinks she is normal. She is very sweet and likes her freedom now, she is not crying at home, she is doing her thing.”

We hope she’s okay… And that this isn’t just the beginning of her family grooming the public to place her back in a conservatorship. What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Britney Spears/Instagram]