Julie Chrisley Claims She Developed A 'Lung Condition' In Prison -- Maybe From 'Black Mold'!

Julie Chrisley says she’s ill — and she’s blaming unsanitary conditions of the prison she stayed in for her new “lung condition”!

On the newest episode of the Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast, the 52-year-old reality TV star got real about her 28-month prison stay… and she said it took a toll on her health. In fact, her husband Todd Chrisley echoed a similar sentiment.

He said one of his fellow inmates was allegedly forced to clean up “black mold” and “asbestos” without a respirator during his stay at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. Word was the guy got sick from it. In response, Julie voiced her own condition:

“I’m sure because, listen, I have a lung condition from being in prison.”

The Chrisley matriarch claimed her condition wasn’t due to having to clean things up during her stay at Federal Medical Center Lexington, but instead was because of all the “asbestos” in the facility. She said sometimes she’d struggle to catch her breath, to which Todd added:

“Because of the black mold that you were around … That’s something that we’re having to address right now. This week, you have a doctor’s appointment with a pulmonary specialist that’s gonna do some tests on you.”

Watch the moment for yourself around the 4:48 mark (below):

In a statement to People, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said they would “not comment on the conditions of confinement” but did release a statement to the outlet, which read:

“It is the mission of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to operate facilities that are safe, secure, and humane. We take seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintaining the safety of our employees and the community. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority.”

We hope Julie gets good news from her doctor! And if she is sick because of prison conditions, we hope that's something that gets uncovered at the highest levels!

