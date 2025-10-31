Got A Tip?

Todd Chrisley DONE With Daughter Lindsie -- He Wants Her To 'Take Our Last Name Off!'

Todd Chrisley doesn’t want anything to do with his estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley anymore.

It’s been a long known fact among fans that Todd and Julie Chrisley have been estranged from the patriarch’s first child. From scary claims of violence to the eldest Chrisley child’s alleged involvement in her dad and stepmom’s prosecution… It’s a messy ass history. And Todd is making it known he is DONE with all the drama.

In a new episode of Chrisley Confessions 2.0, the entrepreneur said he heard about Lindsie’s upcoming podcast with Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry:

“We got a call this morning from our attorneys that Lindsie had been working with Kail Lowry on this three-part podcast. Don’t forget, she has tagged Patreon because we’re going to give you content for free. She wants you to pay to get content for receipts. I’m gonna give you receipts for free.”

He went on to say he’s pretty much expecting what Lindsie is going to spill on the podcast series:

“I don’t know many ways you can spin this s**t. I’m over it. I’m not talking about this stuff anymore. It’s unfortunate that we have to get up to this again, and we have to start addressing the same s**t that we’ve addressed for six years or longer. “

Julie agreed, acknowledging the fact she’d even adopted Lindsie at 18 — per her request:

“It is unfortunate. You know I’m not drama-filled. I do not like drama. I do not like for there to be tension in this family.”

But what do they think is causing all the tension? Eldest son Chase Chrisley says he believes it’s because Lindsie was “kicked off the show”. Back on Season 5 of Chrisley Knows Best, Lindsie and Julie had a blowout fight which led to the 38-year-old leaving the show and never looking back. She claimed at the time it was an unhealthy environment for her mental health and family… And ever since then, things have been tense. That was all the way back in 2017!

Recently, Lindsie even said she was dropping the Chrisley last name because it hurt her brand deals too much to be associated with the controversial fam. But Todd is calling BS. He said:

“My thing is you’ve gone on your podcast, you’ve gone on your social media, you’ve said that you changed your last name because Chrisley had hurt you with brand deals. If you’re going to change your last name, take our last name off your social media … Like, just shut up.”

Damn!

See the full episode (below):

What do U think about Todd’s comments, Perezcious readers? Was he too harsh? Is he right about the last name bluff? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Chrisley Confessions 2.0/YouTube/Lindsie Chrisley/Instagram]

Oct 31, 2025 13:30pm PDT

