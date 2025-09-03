Todd Chrisley Gay? Julie Finally Responds To Persistent Rumor!

Julie Chrisley is answering this question once and for all…

Everyone following the Chrisleys has heard the persistent rumors of Todd Chrisley being gay. Tons of viewers of Chrisley Knows Best — gay AND straight — talked about how he set off their gaydar for years, with his flamboyant nature and fastidious look. The whole package has always had folks talking. It was just casual speculation for years until… Suddenly it wasn’t.

Back in 2022, Todd’s old business partner Mark Braddock actually testified he had an affair with the entrepreneur back in the early ’00s! A statement that sent the already-persistent rumor back into full swing.

Julie never really comments on the whispers, but on Wednesday’s episode of their new show The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, she decided to finally set the record straight. So to speak. She said of her husband:

“I know who I’m married to. At the end of the day, OK. You can think whatever you want of him because he knows who he is.”

Well, that’s… an answer. It’s definitely a clapback, though not exactly an explicit denial. Just sayin’. But it definitely makes it clear she’s tired of hearing about it.

The episode even featured a prison phone call from Todd, who continued to deny the rumors of his alleged affair with Mark. He chalked it all up to nothing more than a “scandal”:

“It’s important to understand that in the position that we’re in, scandal sells.”

The Chrisleys are definitely known for their controversies, we can say that much!

The couple’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, even came forward with her own thoughts. In a confessional, she recalled the moment the rumors hit the news:

“During the trial, Mark made claims that he had a relationship with my father. We were all like, ‘You got to be effing kidding me.’ Our lawyer said it best: ‘Where’s the text messages? Where’s the phone calls? Where’s the letters? Where’s anything?’ … I don’t buy it.”

Todd also made it very clear he doesn’t like the insinuation he’s been unfaithful to his wife, to whom he’s been married since 1996. He’s so keen on clearing the air, in fact, he got his former assistant Tonya Claytor to vouch for him and Julie in a confessional! She said:

“I’m very close with Todd. I’ve traveled with him. I’ve stayed in his house. I’ve eaten dinner with them. I spend a lot of time with his family. Todd loves Julie. He loves his wife. Todd loves women.”

“Todd loves women” — Kind of an icky way to say that, but OK! Could’ve just left it at he loves his wife… Considering that’s what he says he’s most worked up about, right? Not just the fact he thinks the guy he’s scrambled up in affair rumors with is unattractive? But hey, at least this is a really definitive answer.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Will longtime viewers who are convinced Todd is on the DL believe it? Let us know in the comments (below).

