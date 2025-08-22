Todd Chrisley Was DEVASTATED By Shocking Accidental Death Of Daughter Savannah's Ex Nic Kerdiles: 'We Texted A Million Times A Day'

Todd Chrisley is still completely torn up about Nic Kerdiles‘ death.

In case you didn’t know, the hockey player dated Todd’s daughter Savannah Chrisley beginning in 2017. The duo even got engaged in 2019. But in 2020, they called off their engagement. And then they ended up breaking up officially the following year, though everything remained pretty civil.

Then, in 2023, Nic sadly passed away in a fatal motorcycle accident. Just heartbreaking.

According to Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley in the latest episode of their podcast, Chrisley Confessions 2.0, out on Wednesday, it devastated their family — especially the 56-year-old entrepreneur:

“I’ve had so many people send me messages on Instagram wanting to know why I haven’t discussed it. I just wasn’t ready to discuss it. I actually am not ready to discuss it today. But out of respect for Nic and the love that we have for him today and will have for him for the rest of our days, I’m going to have this conversation one time and I’m never talking about it again.”

Todd went on to say Nic’s death is “still very fresh” in his heart, even now:

“My heart has not healed, and I don’t know that it ever will heal. I don’t feel like I owe that to you. I don’t feel like I owe it to anyone to talk about how I feel about him today versus how I felt about him when he lost his life. But out of respect for the love that we have for him, I will tell you it was the hardest thing that I have ever dealt with in my life.”

Wow… We had no idea they were so close.

Todd said he and Nic were the best of friends before his passing:

“I so wanted he and Savannah to be married. I wanted grandchildren and that didn’t come to pass. But even when they broke up, I still had lunch with Nic, I still talk to Nic every day. We text a million times a day.”

In fact, the late NHL star was so close with Todd and Julie, he was “there during our trial.” The Chrisley matriarch said:

“He drove us every day to trial. He made sure we had something to eat in the morning.”

And “this was when he and Savannah were no longer together, but he was still there for us,” per Todd. He even said that during his prison time, he emailed Nic “every day” up until the tragedy. Savannah was the one who ultimately shared the news with him in prison, and he was “just crumbling” after learning of the loss:

“It was truly so surreal that I became numb. And we cried that whole visitation. So I loved Nic and I love him to this day. Nic was my friend, he was my buddy. He was another son to me. And there is not a day that goes by that I don’t think of him. And I think I still grieve for what could have been because I had always hoped…”

Julie cut in, finishing her choked-up husband’s statement:

“They would find their way back.”

Todd continued:

“I think Savannah felt that they would find their way back. She had said that … ‘We’ll figure this out. We’ll figure it out’.”

Wow…

Wrapping up, Todd couldn’t speak highly enough of his “son.” That said, this is still a deeply emotional topic for him, and one he doesn’t want to discuss again, he told listeners:

“I’ve given you what you’ve asked for. I’ve talked about something that is very near and dear to me and so don’t message me anymore and ask me anything about him because I’ve given you all I’m gonna give you for him. He was a good, decent, honorable human being who loved and wanted to be loved. And I feel blessed and honored to know that for four and a half years, God gave us that and he felt that. Nic Kerdiles did not leave this earth feeling as if the Chrisleys did not love him. So with that being said, that’s the end of my conversation about my son, Nic Kerdiles.”

Gut-wrenching.

Watch for yourself around the 21:05 timestamp (below):

We’re sending the Chrisleys and all of Nic’s loved ones love and light. May he rest in peace.

[Image via Chrisley Confessions 2.0/YouTube/Savannah Chrisley/Instagram]