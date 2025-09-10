Savannah Chrisley Is Scared Troubled Bro Chase Is 'Gonna Die': 'Feel Like I've Already Buried My Brother'

Savannah Chrisley‘s complicated relationship with her brother Chase has gotten even worse…

On the newest episode of The Chrisleys: Back To Reality on Tuesday, the 28-year-old daughter of Julie and Todd Chrisley expressed how scared she is of her brother’s mental and physical health. She said in a confessional:

“As hard as I am [on him], there is some fear in me that something’s going to happen to Chase and it’s very valid. I mean, just in the way that he looks. Chase is not Chase. It’s literally, like, a blank shell. You can tell it in all the weight that he’s lost. The rings around his eyes. He’s not who I know as my brother.”

So sad… Tearing up, she then woefully confessed:

“I feel like I’ve already buried my brother.”

Wow… That’s awful.

In another part of the episode, she speaks with her therapist, in which she revealed she’s majorly distanced herself from her brother for “self protection”:

“There’s a part of me that’s so afraid that he’s going to die that I don’t even want to have a relationship with him. If something were to happen to him, now I’m closed off enough to where, I would be devastated but I feel like I’ve been trying to grieve the loss of him little by little so when it happens it’s not a big bang.”

You can see part of what she said in the trailer (below):

Savannah then related her own situation to her mom’s. Julie lost her brother Trey Hughes back in 2002. And she feels like history repeating… The Sassy by Savannah founder said she’s mainly worried about being there for her parents, though:

“I have to mentally and emotionally prepare myself that when that time does come that I step in and I’m going to have to care for my parents because they’ll never be the same. It’s the only way that I know how to protect myself. Which is, just by letting Chase know, what he’s doing is wrong and it’s going to lead to a terrible endgame.”

It’s so heartbreaking to hear how much this is already affecting her while Chase is still around… It just feels so inevitable to her that she’s preparing for it every day? That’s not a way to live.

Of course, we all know about Chase’s rocky past, with his recent arrest in January bringing him into headlines again. Savannah acknowledged her concerns over her brother’s drinking problems, as well. Innerestingly, he claims in the episode that he hasn’t had a drink in “a month”:

“… Drinking had gotten me into a little trouble in the past.”

He’s more worried about his actual health, though. The 29-year-old reality TV personality said his health has “gone to s**t”:

“Within the last year, I’ve lost a lot of weight. My body is just, like, rejecting food. Something’s going on. It sucks. I mean, it’s absolutely miserable … I don’t know if it’s just everything I’ve done catching up to me or stress.”

He did feel good enough to joke around, though, adding:

“The stress ain’t gonna age me ’cause I’ll go under the knife.”

His girlfriend Jodi Fournerat feels like this isn’t a joking matter, however. She said during the episode:

“In regards to Chase’s health, it’s progressively gotten worse. He ultimately cannot keep a meal — even sometimes water — down. I’ve been trying to change his diet, but like the stubborn Chase that he is, he refuses to think that will help.”

Later in the episode, Chase revealed he is seeing doctors, and they’re running tests on his gallbladder and stomach now… But if those didn’t give him any answers they’d check for “a brain tumor”.

His dad spoke about it, too. In a recorded phone call from prison, Todd said: