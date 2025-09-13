Taylor Swift Will NOT Be Deposed! Judge Rejects Justin Baldoni's Request Amid Blake Lively Legal Battle!

This is a huge loss for Justin Baldoni…

On Thursday, the filmmaker’s attorneys requested an extension to depose Taylor Swift amid the legal battle against Blake Lively, claiming the pop star agreed to give testimony. However, she could only do it between October 20 and 25 due to her “preexisting professional obligations.” This was a massive shock! Taylor insisted from day one that she was in no way, shape, or form involved in the messy situation. Justin also dropped the subpoena against her back in May. So why is she coming forward now? Well, Taylor actually shut down the claims!

She wrote in a letter to the judge, stating that she did not agree to a deposition and has “no material role” in the case. She only shared her availability in case the court forced her to be deposed, which she learned was a possibility three days ago. Did the legal teams get their wires crossed or something? Hmm.

Meanwhile, Blake also slammed Justin in a filing on Friday. Us Weekly reported she claimed Justin and his team have “repeatedly sought to bring [Swift] into this litigation to fuel their relentless media strategy,” adding:

“In this latest effort, the [Baldoni and his team] assert — though, notably, without evidence — that [Swift] has supposedly ‘agreed’ to sit for a deposition sometime between October 20-25 (some three weeks after the close of fact discovery in this matter).”

The Gossip Girl alum further blasted Justin’s lawyers for not contacting Taylor’s team about the deposition until earlier this week and requesting more time, despite having months to obtain the testimony before the discovery cutoff on September 30. Calling the move disrespectful, the filing said:

“In this respect, [Baldoni and his team’s] lack of diligence, and disrespect for [Swift’s] privacy and schedule, is astounding. Discovery has been ongoing for more than six months, and [Swift] is someone whose calendar should be presumed to be packed with professional obligations for months in advance. At any point over the past six months, [Baldoni’s team] could have noticed a deposition, served a subpoena, and negotiated an agreeable time and place for this deposition. But they did not.”

Her legal team continued:

“Now, without explanation, long after dates and locations for all other party and third-party witnesses have been negotiated and agreed to and without ever serving, a renewed notice of a subpoena, the Wayfarer Defendants come to this Court and demand the right to take this deposition — and this deposition alone — more than three weeks after the close of fact discovery and ten days after the parties are due to exchange expert reports.”

Furthermore, Blake argued Justin’s team did not even explain their need to depose the Cruel Summer singer, saying:

“Such a showing would be expected for any deposition occurring after the close of discovery, especially so for a third party, but is even more relevant for this third party, whom [Baldoni’s team] have consistently sought to use to generate a media spectacle in this matter.”

Blake wants his request for extra time to complete the discovery denied. Well, the actress got her way!

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, Judge Lewis Liman rejected the It Ends With Us director’s extension to depose Tay Tay! Whoa! The judge reportedly argued Justin and his legal team had not “demonstrated good cause for their requested extension,” adding:

“The only justification they have provided for the extension is their assertion that Swift’s preexisting professional obligations now prevent her from appearing for a deposition prior to October 20, 2025.”

And the problem for Judge Liman is that “the Wayfarer Parties have provided no discussion of when they began attempting to schedule the deposition” and “discovery has been ongoing in this case for approximately six months.” His lawyers ultimately waited too long and missed their chance to depose Taylor. He continued:

“The Wayfarer Parties previously requested Swift’s deposition in May 2025 before ultimately withdrawing the subpoena. They have offered no evidence that they have served a renewed subpoena on Swift. Thus, at most, the Wayfarer Parties have demonstrated that scheduling the deposition now presents logistical difficulties; that does not answer the question of why the deposition ‘could not have been conducted earlier.’ Having failed to demonstrate appropriate diligence, the requested extension is denied.”

So, it is highly unlikely that Taylor will testify in the case now! That’s a big win for Blake… and a huge sigh of relief for the Grammy winner.

