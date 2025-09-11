Kylie Kelce Insists There's No Drama With Taylor Swift & Travis -- She's Made A 'Conscious Effort' Not To Talk About Them! Here’s Why!

Ain’t no drama here. Kylie Kelce isn’t being shady by not discussing Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on her podcast. It’s the exact opposite!

During Thursday’s episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Ky revealed she’s been getting “a bunch of comments” from fans wondering why she chose not to discuss the couple’s engagement on her podcast. Her husband, Jason, for instance, made a big show of congratulating them on New Heights after the announcement was made. But Kylie never said anything. What’s up with that?

Kylie first explained teasingly:

“So, if you record before the announcement was posted…”

Hah! But this wasn’t just a logistical issue. The 33-year-old said she has “made a very conscious effort to not discuss” the Kansas City Chiefs star and his personal life on the show — mostly because everything gets taken out of context!

The former field hockey player dished:

“Here’s where I think there’s a disconnect. People do not realize that you at home, you have your family, and in your family, you might have a brother-in-law, and they might be dating someone. You might have a soon-to-be sister-in-law. But you have a relationship personally with them that no one else is involved in, because it’s your relationship.”

Pointing out her major frustration with speaking about her private life, she added:

“I don’t need to come out here and make statements when I already talk to them. You see what I’m saying? … I don’t need you to take my comments and try and dissect it.”

Oof. Taylor and Kylie were instantly pitted against each other since the moment the pop star started dating the footballer. But in reality, they’ve always seemed to get along incredibly well, and Kylie has been so supportive of the singer! So, it’s no wonder why she’s hesitant to say anything. Taylor probably appreciates Kylie’s dedication to their privacy, too!

With all that said, Kylie insisted that “it goes without being said” that she’s “so incredibly happy” for her brother-in-law and his future wife:

“We are so excited that they are taking this next step. [My daughters] are so excited to get another aunt. I am so truly happy for them, and I feel so grateful that we get to welcome Taylor into our family in a more official capacity. But it’s our private relationship. … I don’t need to talk about them all the time.”

So fair!

For the record, it’s not like Kylie ignored the engagement, either. She was quick to like the Instagram post and share how happy her four girls are! So, no need to worry, y’all!

