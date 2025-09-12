Taylor Swift Shocker! She's Agreed To Be Deposed By Justin Baldoni In Blake Lively Lawsuit!

This friendship really is over! In a surprise turn of events, Taylor Swift has agreed to be deposed by Justin Baldoni as he battles Blake Lively‘s sexual harassment and retaliation allegations!

In new court documents filed by the It Ends With Us director’s team on Thursday and viewed by Us Weekly, the lawyers revealed the pop star is willing to sit for a deposition during the week of October 20 to 25 — and no sooner! This is due to “preexisting professional obligations.”

The singer’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, drops on October 3, so she clearly doesn’t want anything getting in the way of that promotion. Understandable!

Here’s the interesting thing. While she’s agreed to share her side of the story, it’s not a done deal yet. Per the documents, viewed by Page Six, Judge Lewis J. Liman must accept these terms! You see, the Jane the Virgin alum’s lawyer Ellyn S. Garofalo must now convince the judge to extend the deadline for the testimony. Per a court timeline of the case, all depositions were to be completed by September 30.

The attorney denied requesting “a blanket thirty-day extension of the discovery cut-off date,” noting:

“Wayfarer Parties requested an agreement solely to take the deposition of Taylor Swift during the week of October 20-25 due to Ms. Swift’s preexisting professional obligations.”

Because she’s “unable to do so” any earlier, they want the extension. No word yet on if that’s been granted.

Taylor was subpoenaed in May — but amid backlash from both her team and Blake’s, the filing was withdrawn. It seemed like a huge victory for the Anti-Hero artist… and yet now she’s willing to talk? Hmm.

Another wrinkle? According to Variety, Blake’s team is trying to fight the request! They opposed the ask, arguing Justin’s team had failed to take necessary steps to schedule the deposition prior to this week and wondered how the testimony would be relevant to the case. But… why would Blake think Taylor’s version would hurt her side? Double hmm…

Supposedly Taylor may have had some involvement in casting the film. But Travis Kelce‘s fiancée has consistently denied having any involvement in the Colleen Hoover adaptation — except to approve the use of her song My Tears Ricochet. That said, Justin has accused Blake of leveraging Taylor and Ryan Reynolds‘ star power for sway over the movie — even calling Tay one of her “dragons.” She can certainly say how that affected her. And she can also speak to whether Blake really threatened to release their private texts…

This, combined with the nasty falling out she’s had with the Gossip Girl star as a result of being dragged into this legal matter, is going to make this deposition VERY interesting. What’s she going to say??

BTW, this comes after Justin was accused by a second person of harassment on the film set, alleging he engaged in “repeated, negative interactions” and “verbal abuse.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are U surprised by this? Tell us your initial reaction (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]