Taylor Swift Did NOT Agree To Deposition... Here's What She IS Willing To Do!

Justin Baldoni‘s lawyers just claimed Taylor Swift has agreed to testify in his sexual harassment and retaliation case — but she’s already clapping back at that!

As we covered, the It Ends With Us director’s attorneys filed court papers on Thursday asking for an extension on getting testimony for their legal battle against Blake Lively, claiming the pop star had agreed to be questioned but could only do so from October 20 to 25. A HUGE shocker!

Justin already dropped his subpoena against Taylor as she (and even Blake’s team) insisted she had nothing to do with this situation. So, why was she suddenly agreeing to talk? Well, she’s not exactly…

The singer hit back at Baldoni’s claims in a letter to the judge obtained by TMZ on Friday, arguing she has “no role” in this scandal. In the letter, her team clarifies that she has NOT agreed to give a deposition. Instead, she shared her availability in case she’s forced to give testimony. A key difference!

Her attorneys reiterated that they believe the musician has “no material role” in the matter, something they’ve said since the very beginning of this dispute. They also claimed they only learned about the possible deposition three days ago.

Are Justin’s lawyers just using her to stir up more publicity for the case? Or was there a genuine misunderstanding among the parties? Tell us what YOU think (below).

