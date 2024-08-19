Got A Tip?

Justin Baldoni Surprises Movie Theater Audience To Talk About Domestic Violence Amid Blake Lively Drama

Justin Baldoni Surprises LA Audience Amid It Ends With Us Drama To Talk About Film & Domestic Violence

Justin Baldoni is showing fans how the It Ends with Us promo should be done!

Over the weekend, the 40-year-old shocked an unsuspecting audience at The Grove in El Lay by showing up at their screening with an important message.

Emerging from the crowd, the Jane the Virgin alum made his way to the front of the theater to talk about how “prevalent” domestic violence, as depicted in the movie, really is. He said:

“Thank you for choosing to leave your houses and come and sit and have this experience … This film is about love, it’s about hope, it’s about romance, but it’s also about something very serious: intimate partner violence. So I just want to say it is prevalent, it is everywhere, there is a good chance that a few people in this room have been touched by it.”

He continued:

“So by chance if you see somebody at the end of this film sitting alone and shaking or emotional, maybe consider going up to them and asking them if you can support them in some way. So I ask everybody who watches this film to maybe be reflective at the end and see what’s the cycle you can break in your life.”

What a powerful message! See his appearance for yourself in a fan’s TikTok footage (below):

This comes amid all the drama surrounding Justin and his co-lead Blake Lively — who has been highly criticized for her own “tone deaf” promo campaign in comparison to Justin’s. And in the TikTok comments, plenty of fans definitely made it known whose side they land on:

“Exactly how this film should be promoted”

“Not me crying , I don’t wanna see the film due to Blake but he makes me want to go see it”

“This is how you promote: in person, in regular clothes, genuine, with love”

“he’s trying so hard to make sure that we stay on track and don’t get lost in what the other party is doing to promote”

“the way he promotes this film, very Demure and very mindful”

That crisis PR team we heard he hired is definitely PRing! This was a savvy move — in addition to being the right thing to do, of course.

Reactions?? Do you think Blake has it in her to do something like this, too? Let us know in the comments down below!

Aug 19, 2024

