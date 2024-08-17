It Ends With Us Author & Cast SCARED Of Blake Lively, Says Insider

While we don’t know every little detail about the real-life It Ends With Us drama, one thing that’s been made all-too clear is the division between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Each clearly has their supporters, as those in the director’s corner say the movie was taken from him unfairly, and for the wrong reasons — and TeamBlake says it was all justified because of how Justin was treating the movie and/or acted on set.

One of the biggest reasons early on to assume Blake was the one doing the right thing here was how many folks seemed to be on her side? We mean, the whole reason fans got clued into the friction was seeing Justin sort of sequestered from the cast at the premiere and in promo. Blake and hubby Ryan Reynolds (not in the movie but pretty involved) were hanging with actors Jenny Slate and Brandon Sklenar (seen above) and the book’s author Colleen Hoover. Seemed pretty clear Justin, on an island by himself, had done something, right? Well… what if there’s another explanation?

A source wrote in to DeuxMoi claiming “an assistant at the agency that represents BOTH Blake and Justin” spilled all. They claimed fans paying attention to the stars’ interviews and social media are right on the money — and we mean money. The insider explained:

“Justin optioned the movie way early with the book was starting to get big and thought it’d be an impactful/heartbreaking/inspiring look at DV from the female perspective.”

A million miles from the sources who claimed he was making it about the male perspective — and being a tyrant about it. And Blake’s motives weren’t what’s being claimed either! They say the Gossip Girl alum didn’t care about the message and saw this movie “as MONEY — not just a paycheck for this film but Blake as a business.” They pointed out how Ryan and Blake “see themselves as businesses” and thought this was an entrepreneur opportunity:

“So for Blake this was a commercial launching pad for herself, her brands, her businesses, and wanted it to be a lighter movie bc of it…”

That’s certainly in line with the way she’s marketed the movie on social media! The source says Justin “deeply disagreed” with that take “and thought it was cheapening the movie.” So how did everyone get the impression Justin did something wrong? Why was everyone on Blake’s side? The carrot and the stick.

On the one hand no one wants to leave money on the table — and getting close to Blake and Ryan means hopping on the gravy train. Opportunities. A lifestyle. Meeting Taylor Swift. The insider says the cast and Colleen Hoover haven’t “stepped out of line” because they know what Blake and Ryan “could do for their careers”:

“For example, Blake loves the younger guy/other male costar in the movie [Brandon Sklenar], and has been his biggest cheerleader. Both Blake and Ryan have been introducing him to studio execs around town, got him a new agent, etc.”

More importantly there’s the stick. The way this source puts it makes it sound like the cast are TERRIFIED of what happens if they don’t go along with Ryan and Blake!

“No one in the cast/Colleen thinks it’s worth it to get on their bad side.”

WHOA!

Do YOU think it’s fear (and a little ambition) keeping them on Blake’s side against Justin Baldoni??

