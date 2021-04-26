Why Does Justin Bieber Have Dreadlocks Now?!?

Well… this is a look.

Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Sunday, showing off his new hairstyle for the world: dreadlocks! Really, dude??

The 27-year-old pop prince truly looks completely different with the ‘do, which was paired with an unshaven face, dark sunglasses, and plenty of pink. As you can see (below), the Peaches singer opted to switch things up in a major way with this pic set showing off the transformation for IG followers. And fans are reacting strongly to it, too!

Whoa!

And he’s already posted a few other pics showing off his new look, too, including this new one published on Monday morning:

No word yet if wife Hailey Bieber approves — though we’d hope she was at least consulted before he jumped off the deep end and committed to it, ya know?!

This is actually not the first time he’s tried out dreads, first showing them off temporarily in 2016. But that was still at the tail end of his bad boy phase. And this is, well, bad.

Especially considering the cultural appropriation controversy of white celebs freely donning dreadlocks — while the Black community gets punished for doing the same.

Fans aren’t shy about sharing their opinions, at least. Here’s what the Biebs’ comments section looks like right now:

“What happened to your hair darling” “Justin what is this LMAOO” “We love you but what is that????” “DREADSTIN IS THAT YOU” “U sure that weed from California not a bad batch? Like u good?” “DREADS?! today is not the day”

Well then!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers?? Is today really not the day for dreads, or what?! He got rid of ’em once… maybe he will soon again!

Sound OFF about it down in the comments (below)…

