Justin Bieber Says 'Lack Of Trust' Has Caused Marriage Problems With Hailey

The new GQ piece on Justin Bieber is fascinating! The Biebs is opening up about a lot of personal issues that we’re not even sure he’s gotten to the bottom of yet — and we cannot help but read between the lines.

The author notes how Justin “talks a lot about ‘have to’ versus ‘want to'” — and the fact that what he has wanted to do in his life has always been pushed aside for what he had to. Being a star so young meant he had a full time job and tons of responsibilities when most of his friends were worrying about their algebra homework.

Related: Britney Spears Was ‘Embarrassed’ By Documentary

With that in mind, when the Sorry singer shifts to talking about the development his relationship with wife Hailey Bieber that we get a little concerned — because he actually says he felt “compelled” to get married:

“I just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing.”

Wow, a lot to unpack there. First off… Babies? Actually, Justin answers that same query from the interviewer, who is also wondering if the answer means he’s ready to have those kids everyone expects the couple to have. He answers:

“Not this second, but we will eventually.”

Well, nice to have clarification on that.

But back to the thing about being “compelled” to get married. We have to be honest and say that doesn’t sound all that healthy to us. And by that we mean feeling the obligation to go through with the legality, with the ceremony — but not necessarily wanting to get married because the person you’re with is so amazing. Obviously we can’t say Justin didn’t want to marry Hailey, but it’s the have to that he’s referring to when discussing his nuptials.

That impression isn’t helped by his description of the couple’s first year as husband and wife. He says:

“The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just lack of trust.”

A “lack of trust”? Going which way? Both? The couple knew one another for years, but they famously got engaged after dating for only about six weeks. That means in just two months we went from assuming Justin and Selena Gomez were going to be on-again any day now to congratulating him on committing his entire life to someone else.

There certainly have been times even after their wedding when it looked like the Biebs was still hung up on his longtime ex. Is that what caused the trust issues?

Related: That Time Justin Was Caught Creeping On Selena’s Instagram

Well, on Hailey’s end maybe, but Justin’s seem to be about not being able to trust his wife enough to tell her everything that was going on inside:

“There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.'”

He says he spent the whole first year walking “on eggshells”. But at least that period is over now! He tells the mag:

“We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life.”

Now it’s all about how much happier he is as a married man than as a single rock star:

“My home life was unstable. Like, my home life was not existing. I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into. But now I have that.”

Ryan Good, one of Justin’s oldest friends, agrees, telling the outlet about Hailey’s influence:

“She is just a strong, consistent, stabilizing force in his life. And that was something he was missing all those years.”

So now Justin is a married man, something he felt he had to do — but also something which has obviously really helped to keep him more stable and less destructive. We guess now that it’s all working, it doesn’t matter if he did it out of a sense of obligation, right? We imagine a great many people around the world get married for the same reason. But at least they’ve gotten past that early rough patch and are doing fine now… right?

[Image via Justin Bieber/Instagram.]