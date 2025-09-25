Justin Bieber's Mom Says She's 'Praying' To Heal 'Every Wound' In Son's Heart Amid Fan Concerns!

Justin Bieber‘s mom is praying for him… It sounds like she thinks he needs it??

Pattie Mallette took to Instagram on Sunday to post several black and white pictures of her son on the festival grounds for Coachella, which he is headlining, in Indio, California. The 31-year-old singer was wearing a shirt with the phrase “Pray for me” written across the back — and she promised to do just that. She asked for “strength” and “healing” for Justin in the caption, writing:

“We’re cheering you on and praying for you always Justin. I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin. Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain—be broken in Jesus’ name. Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION.”

Does he need extra protection? She continued:

“HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what’s been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS.”

Healing from what, though? What wounds? What happened??

Perezcious readers know Justin caused concern over the past year due to his bizarre public behavior, odd social media posts, marriage troubles with Hailey Bieber, and more. We also heard he was still dealing with a lot of personal issues despite the success of his albums right now. So should everyone be more worried? Or is this only a mother’s prayer because he asked on the tee? Hmm.

Due to JB’s history, this message is likely setting off alarm bells for fans again! Just as it did when Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, posted a cryptic prayer for the couple over a year ago!

But Pattie didn’t explain why she wants healing for Justin. She just continued to express her wishes for the Yukon artist instead, saying:

“Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT. Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord. Silence every voice that doesn’t come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace. Say amen if you agree.”

Check out the post (below):

Neither Hailey nor Justin reacted to the post — though who knows if they ever will. What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Pattie is trying to hint that Justin is going through something right now? Or do you feel this was simply her way of showing support for her son? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below)!

[Image via Pattie Mallette/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]