Stephen Baldwin Posts Bizarre Video Message About 'Deception' After Upsetting Hailey & Justin Bieber With Prayer Request!

Hailey Bieber’s dad is back on Instagram with another odd message for his followers…

This week, Stephen Baldwin took to social media to re-post a pastor’s plea for fans to pray for his daughter and her husband Justin Bieber as they experience problems surrounding “their faith, marriage and life in general.” He didn’t add any further explanation about what the heck was happening with Justin and Hailey, leaving fans to fear the worst! Naturally, the post prompted concern and speculation, especially in light of months of rumors the couple have been dealing with trouble in their marriage.

Hailey was reportedly furious with Stephen for “drawing attention to” her private issue with Justin — whatever it is. By the way, the prayer request post has been deleted. We bet she was so angry, her dad had to give in to her demand to take it down! And can you blame her for her anger? If Hailey and Justin are truly experiencing a rough patch in their marriage or some other intimate issue, they would want to work through it privately at first — not with all eyes on them! But that won’t be happening now, thanks to Stephen.

And unfortunately for Justin and Hailey, her father has more to say online…

On Thursday, the 57-year-old actor hopped on the ‘gram with a bizarre video of himself sitting in the driver’s seat of a car and talking to his followers. About what? Well, Stephen shared a brief message all about… “deception.” Hmm. He said:

“All kinds of competition, war, and gamesmanship usually include some kind of deception. Now, clearly, throughout our culture and society, we see deception. Now, the provocateurs of such are very nervous, only because they do not know that peace beyond our understanding.”

It’s not a prayer request, but this is sounding very religious again. And there’s more! He then added in the caption:

“Vision calling instinct knowledge ? ‘when you cannot give, what you do not have – one must surrender. (unknown).”

Whaaaat??? Watch the eyebrow-raising video (below):

Is this a just random message for his followers? A daily affirmation? A game of “Who said it — The Bible or The Art of War”? Or does this have something to do with the current drama with Hailey and Justin?

Hailey must be begging for Stephen to get off social media and stop talking right now! In all seriousness, though, we hope everything is OK with the Rhode founder and Justin — whatever is going on with them. Reactions to the video, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

