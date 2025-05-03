Justin Bieber’s Pastor Hits Back At Cult Allegation: 'If We’re A Cult, We Are The Worst Cult In The History Of All Cults'

Justin Bieber’s pastor is addressing the rumors about his church.

If you don’t know, the pop star and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are part of the nondenominational Christian church Churchome — led by their good friend Judah Smith. But last month, a concerning allegation dropped about their place of worship. Justin announced he left his clothing brand Drew House, telling fans not to “waste ur money” since the business “doesn’t represent me or my family or life.” He didn’t say more about why he quit, but it seemingly stems from beef with his now-former co-founder/road manager/stylist/friend Ryan Good — and former manager Scooter Braun — over the church!

Related: Justin Bieber Drooling Over Wife Hailey’s Latest Pics! What Breakup?!

But just talking about Ryan, TMZ sources claimed that he was also involved with Churchome with Justin and Hailey. However, Ryan decided he needed to leave the church after he started to believe it was a cult, and that ultimately caused a massive falling out with Justin. They haven’t spoken in over a year because of the issue!

Oof! We now know why the Biebs unfollowed his longtime friend on Instagram out of the blue earlier this year! But if his fears are true, this is worrisome for Jack Blues’ parents! So what does Judah have to say for himself? He hit back at the allegations… with humor!

The pastor talked about the cult speculation in a video posted to Instagram on Friday of him giving a sermon and said:

“I got out of my car and was immediately surrounded by paparazzi—that’s a first for me. All of a sudden, this nice lady turns on her camera. She goes, ‘So is this a cult or not? And I was like, ‘Oh my word, I wasn’t expecting that question.’”

Ha! The woman is out here asking the real questions! Judah then turned to the side of the stage and jokingly asked someone to “bring out the snakes” and “blood” for a ritual — before recognizing he probably shouldn’t poke fun at that! As he stated, it’s “not good PR.” Regardless, Judah continued to make light of the accusation:

“If we’re a cult, we are the worst cult in the history of all cults. We meet once a month, guys. I stopped doing this every Wednesday. We’ve got to get better at this.”

Judah basically wants everyone to know: No, Churchome is not a cult despite the accusations! And therefore, Justin and Hailey are not in a cult! But do you believe him? Let us know in the comments below, Perezcious readers!

[Image via Judah Smith/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]