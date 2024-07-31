Hailey & Justin Bieber Had A Secret Baby Shower! Details!

Hailey and Justin Bieber are getting closer and closer to the arrival of their little one! And now, they can cross a lavish baby shower off their to-do list!

Over the weekend, the Peaches singer posted an adorable clip of him embracing the pregnant Rhode Beauty founder and rubbing her baby bump as they stood in front of a vibrant party… And we now know that was their baby shower!

While J.B. gave no hint that the function was for his bride and baby to be, The US Sun reported on Wednesday that it WAS, in fact, the shower! In aerial pics obtained by the outlet, a convoy of trucks can be seen moving in and out of the couple’s $25 million Beverly Hills mansion, dropping off heaps of party decor. See HERE.

It seems lovebirds went for a dreamy cottage-woodland theme, as you can see in the background of Justin’s video green vines draping off a pergola illuminated with soft white lights. The tables were decorated with a mix of flowers, candles, floral tablecloths, and vintage wooden chairs. See (below):

On Hailey’s Instagram, she shared snaps from both the event and a photoshoot from earlier in the day. One of the pics in particular showed off a cake loaded with both strawberries and blueberries… Keeping fans guessing on what their little baby’s gender is! See (below):

