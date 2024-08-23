Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals She’s ENGAGED To Elijah Scott -- And Why She Kept It On The Down-Low Until Now!

Kailyn Lowry is engaged to Elijah Scott!

That super exciting and unexpected news came out very casually on Thursday’s episode of her podcast Coffee Convos, during which she was wearing a big sparkler on THAT finger! Her co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, pointed out the diamond ring and openly wondered what happened:

“Are you married?”

Wait, WHAT?

The Teen Mom 2 alum quickly clarified for Lindsie and listeners:

“No, I’m not married. This is the ring that they give you before you get married.”

Ummm WOW!!! OK!!!! So that’d be an engagement then! LOLz!

So, why hasn’t she said anything about it yet?! Well, Kailyn’s been downplaying the exciting update because she claims that there was no formal proposal. She recalled her beau was always asking, “when are we going to get married?” But for a while, she was never “taking him seriously.” The mom of seven said:

“I was just like, ‘We’ll play this by ear. I’ll let you know, if you have a ring one day, we’ll reevaluate.’”

She continued:

“And then one day he just showed up with a ring.”

Awww!!!

Because they have both been married in the past — Kailyn to Javi Marroquin from 2012 to 2017 and Elijah to Kayla Brooke from 2018 to 2020 — the groom-to-be didn’t even get down on one knee! The reality star dished:

“We’ve both been married already, so we both don’t care about the whole, ‘get on one knee and make it all romantic and stuff.’ […] Because that’s just not how we are … He came into the bathroom one day while I was getting ready and he gave me the ring … I was like, ‘Oh my God, thank you!’”

The 16 and Pregnant alum added that she “doesn’t like being the center of attention” and “would have been happier if he had left the ring on the table and walked out.” LOLz! That’s not romantic at all!

Ch-ch-check out the ring that finally sealed the deal (below):

Gorg!

The couple have been dating since 2022. It’s unclear exactly when this chill proposal went down, but the announcement comes months after they welcomed twins Valley and Verse late last year. They also share a 1-year-old son, Rio. Plus, Kailyn is the mother to Isaac, 14, Lincoln, 10, Lux, 6, Creed, 3. Such a happy time for them all, we bet! Wishing them nothing but the best!

Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Coffee Convos Podcast/Kailyn Lowry/Instagram]