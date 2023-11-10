Kailyn Lowry's Son Tells Her 'Stop Having Kids' Already After Surprising Twin Gender Reveal!

Kailyn Lowry‘s kids say the darndest things!

In part two of the Teen Mom 2 alum’s surprising twin gender reveal, her sons give their opinions on what they think the babies will be — and they have THOUGHTS! ICYMI, the 31-year-old took to TikTok on Monday to share a clip of her checking the sex of her babies. She revealed over the phone to her beau Elijah Scott with a laugh:

“They’re boys.”

Fans were quick to call her the “official boy mom”, and we can’t say we disagree! Five sons with two more on the way? Does she have a girl making gene in her body?! LOLz!

Some viewers were left speculating maybe the momma’s fraternal twins were one of each, though — and her second clip she posted on social media is only fueling the rumors! Kailyn continued her “chaos” as she called it on the platform Tuesday, once again teasing her gender reveal. She wrote in the caption of the post:

“Gender reveal part 2! Pumped to tell the kids…and of course one smoke cannon doesn’t go off. I should’ve known then it was foreshadowing the future chaos”

OMG…

In the video, her kiddos Isaac, 13, Lincoln, 9, Lux, 6, Creed, 3, all make their guesses as to what they think the twins’ gender is (with a short appearance from 11-month-old Rio). Lincoln, Lux, and Creed all agreed she’d be pumping out some more boys, much to their dismay — because they have “too much brothers”! LOLz! But Isaac said:

“I’m hoping that they’re both girls…”

The eldest son of the MTV star then got brutally honest in the video, dishing in front of his mom:

“I think mom should stop having kids. There are gonna be more boys and more and more.”

Ha! Tell her what you really think, Isaac!

Ch-ch-check out the vid (below):

Part three is still to come… what do U think Kailyn’s big “chaos” moment is going to be? Did she finally get that girl?! Sound OFF with your thoughts (below).

[Image via Kailyn Lowry/Instagram]