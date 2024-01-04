Kaitlyn Bristowe Slams Jason Tartick For ‘Leaning Into Victim Mentality’ Following Cheating Rumors

Kaitlyn Bristowe is super “disappointed” in her ex Jason Tartick!

In Thursday’s episode of her podcast Off The Vine, The Bachelorette alum opened up about how she’s feeling amid a public rift with her ex-fiancé, dishing:

“It’s really disappointing to me the way that Jason is kind of leaning into the victim mentality because I don’t want to dismiss that he’s hurting. I don’t want to dismiss that his feelings are valid.”

He has a right to be sad about the breakup, but we understand why she’s upset, too! The Trading Secrets star totally shaded her earlier this week after she was already accused of cheating. And that just added fuel to the fire she was already desperately trying to put out.

If you missed it, Kaitlyn was seen getting cozy with Zac Clark on New Year’s Eve. That made fans think something was going on between them that led to her split from the former banker in August after four years together. She vehemently shut down the theory — but Jason, on the other hand, leaned into it, teasing that he wasn’t going to start his new year until the second day of the month so he could truly have a fresh start following the drama. All of this made his ex fed up, but she also just found it really “confusing.” Trying not to get “emotional,” she expressed:

“The word disappointed keeps coming up. I feel so disappointed that someone could use a false narrative — like a false narrative, accusation — to garner sympathy for themselves.”

Oof!

It was also super shocking to her because they were finally in a good place again! Wow, we’d never have guessed that!! The reality star dished:

“I personally thought Jason and I were in such a good space. Like, he came over the other day and I gave him a house tour. […] I couldn’t do what I do with Jason [with other exes]. I have found myself to be like, ‘I want to invite him in,’ ‘I want to show him the new house.’ He was like, ‘I would love to see the house.’ We speak kindly about each other, we were — we had the best time at Chris Harrison‘s wedding!”

Jason had said the same about the November nuptials, recalling their interactions as “cordial” and “respectful,” but things have certainly changed from his POV! Because his messy AF cryptic posts weren’t too kind or respectful, especially in light of all the infidelity drama Kaitlyn was already facing! No wonder she’s pissed by his reaction to the rumors!

Hear her full podcast (below):

Reactions?!

