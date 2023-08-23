Bachelor Nation Devastation! Jason Tartick Suffering 'Tidal Waves Of Depression' Following Kaitlyn Bristowe Split!

We really feel for Jason Tartick… and for Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Earlier this month, the popular Bachelor Nation vets revealed they were parting ways, calling off their two-year engagement. The news shocked fans, as the pair was beloved in the reality TV world. Social media users had been hoping to see them succeed as a couple, but sadly it wasn’t meant to be.

In the immediate aftermath of the joint breakup announcement in early August, Kaitlyn took to social media to reveal her personal struggles with being single again. She also hinted at taking a major social media break at the time. So she was clearly in need of a way to disconnect from the chatter and grieve the end of the relationship. Now, it would seem to be Jason’s turn.

Related: Britney Spears’ Marriage To Sam Asghari Was ‘Toxic’ Well Before Their Split?!

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old reality TV star-slash-financial guru opened up about living as a single man on a new episode of his podcast Trading Secrets.

Speaking candidly about the ex-couple’s decision to co-parent their dogs Ramen and Pinot, Jason first explained he was doing OK with exchanging the dogs back-and-forth with Bristowe:

“Kaitlin has been in LA working this week, so I’ve been lucky enough to have the boys with me. It has been just a true blessing. I just think through this time, it comes down to relationships, friendships, and those who are around you. And even though Ramen and Pinot are animals and pets, they’re best friends to me, and just having them with me has been amazing. I’ve leaned on them harder than I’ve ever in my life ever leaned on my support system.”

That’s nice! Pets can certainly be a healthy source of emotional support in their own way. And we’re glad to hear Jason has found love with his furry family members.

But not everything is so simple. Later in the podcast, the stock market aficionado explained the other side of all this: the mental health challenges. Speaking about his “grief” from the Bristowe split, Jason revealed “tidal waves of depression” have overcome him at various points in recent weeks:

“What I’ve just realized is that there’s no timeline on handling grief. And there’s times where you have these just tidal waves of depression, but then there are these times where like you feel lifted and you feel good again.”

Ugh!

But after “months and months” of lows, the Bachelorette alum now believes things are slowly turning a corner for the better.

Related: Billie Eilish Finally Addresses Breakup With Jesse Rutherford!

He concluded the tricky segment by talking about making “baby steps” of progress:

“I feel like today and yesterday, it’s probably the first two days in a really really, really long time, months and months that the highs are outweighing the lows. And I feel fortunate saying this at 34, but the grief that I have experienced in the last like few months is the hardest grief I’ve ever experienced in my life. But, I’m just giving myself a lot of attention, my mental health a lot of attention. So, little baby steps and we’re getting there.”

Getting there, indeed.

Breakups are never easy. Even in Kaitlyn and Jason’s case, where it’s clear they are approaching things with a level, mature outlook and are being so civil as to co-parent their dogs together. All that smoothness can’t mask the emotional upheaval that comes with a split like this, though.

We really feel for them both!!

[Image via Jason Tartick/YouTube/Instagram]