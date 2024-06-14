Bachelor Boiling Point! Kaitlyn Bristowe Has 'Anger & Resentment' Over Ex Jason Tartick’s New Relationship!

Jason Tartick has officially moved on from Kaitlyn Bristowe, and she has some strong feelings about it!

Nearly a year after the Bachelor Nation couple they ending their engagement, Jason has gone public with a new relationship. He and TikTok star Kat Stickler went Instagram official on Wednesday. The couple shared a joint post on the platform featuring two pics of Jason wrapping his arms around Kat, kissing her cheek. Check it out (below):

Wow! Now one thing fans want to know in light of the relationship news: How is Kaitlyn taking it? Is The Bachelorette alum having a tough time with the news? Well, she gave some insight into her state of mind over the life update from Jason!

Related: So THIS Is Why Bachelorette Alum Trista Sutter Went Missing!

It all began when a fan posted a supportive message to Kaitlyn in the Facebook group for her Off The Vine podcast. They wrote:

“In light of recent news, I think today’s as good a day as ever to post something we love about our girl, KB! I’ll go first: You’re unapologetically yourself. You love the people (and dogs) in your circle to your full extent. You created this safe space for all of us to come vent, laugh, cry and share life’s big events with and we couldn’t thank you enough! We love you KB! Hold your head up.”

Very sweet! But instead of penning kind posts for her, many members just started to speculate how the reality star really felt about Jason’s new relationship! Some believed Kaitlyn wasn’t upset over the news since she had seemingly moved on with Tayshia Adams‘ ex-fiancé Zac Clark. Well, KB caught onto the “wild” comments eventually! She then replied:

“Yall are making some wild assumptions in here. Thank you for the kind sentiment. It meant a lot to me.”

When another social media user pointed out the post was supposed to be used to “spread high vibes” for Kaitlyn, she responded:

“Haha same. I was like awee this is so kind … OH DAMN.”

Someone else chimed in to say fans “need to let go of the narrative that KB is hurt/saddened by Jason’s relationship,” adding:

“She has very clearly moved on. And truthfully, based on some of her cryptic comments, there’s no love lost on her part.”

Hmm. The DWTS winner agreed she was “not hurt.” However, she admitted she is still holding on to some other emotions regarding her ex:

“It’s more of some held on anger and resentment that I’m working through!!!”

It’s never easy to see an ex — let alone someone she planned to marry at one point — publicly move on! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Kat Stickler/Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram]