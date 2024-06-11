So THIS Is Why Bachelorette Alum Trista Sutter Went Missing!

The mystery of why Trista Sutter disappeared for a hot minute is finally solved!

Last month, her husband Ryan Sutter freaked out everyone in Bachelor Nation when he posted a cryptic message on Instagram on Mother’s Day. It was all about the former Bachelorette star going missing. At the time, he wrote:

“I know you wish you were here for Mother’s Day. We wish you were too. But sometimes being a mom means letting go of their hands, granting independence and stimulating their courageous spirit.”

When fans read his caption, they immediately thought something was happening in their marriage — like Trista possibly left her hubby! Ryan tried to clear up the divorce rumors, saying he only posted “a message to my wife for a time when she could eventually read it.” Well, that didn’t do much to ease anyone’s fears! The breakup speculation only continued!

In fact, it got to the point where Trista eventually had to hop on social media to calm everyone down herself. She made it clear that she’s “safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful.” Good to hear! As for her absence, the momma simply noted she took “an opportunity for perspective and personal growth.” Huh?! Further putting the speculation to bed, Trista then reunited with Ryan and their children at the end of May for a vacay in Mexico. See (below):

Phew! The beloved couple seems to be just fine! However, there was still the question of where the heck Trista was all that time?! Neither she nor Ryan spilled where she went in any of their recent posts. …But perhaps they can’t! Not yet, at least! Possibly because she was away to film another reality show? Well, it turns out that is exactly the case!

According to TMZ on Tuesday, Trista was filming Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test during the whole drama about her whereabouts. Yep, you read that right. She was never missing at any point! She was just filming Season 3 of the reality competition show!

And she wasn’t the only member of Bachelor Nation to join the series! The outlet reported that Ali Manno (formerly Fedotowsky) is in the upcoming season, too. Exciting! At this time, a premiere date for the show hasn’t been announced. The official cast hasn’t been revealed either. But we cannot wait to see who else joins the two ladies — and to find out how far they got this season! Reactions to this reveal, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Trista Sutter/Instagram, Bachelor Nation/YouTube]