Kaley Cuoco Claps Back After Getting Dragged For… Wearing A Mask?!

Well, this is new!

We’ve seen plenty of celebs get scolded by their fanbase for not social distancing or partying without masks on, but it’s not very often that they’re called out for wearing a face covering. Unfortunately, this was the case for Kaley Cuoco this week, though she quickly replied with the best clapback!

Related: Kaley Jokes She’s Only Living With Husband Karl Cook During Quarantine

On Tuesday, The Bing Bang Theory star uploaded an Instagram video of herself jumping rope, and despite no one else being around her — except for the cameraman — she was wearing a mask, a move which was met by a variety of comments.

Though some praised her for having a strong pelvic floor (LOLz) and impressive skills with the rope, others criticized her for taking this precaution while working out:

“Masks while exercising is ridiculous. All you are doing is breathing in your carbon dioxide . People need to educate themselves and not just go along with mainstream media … Wakeup people… Its not about a virus !” “Take the mask off” “Why the mask…?? You are alone..” “Unhealthy to work out in a mask” “Nooooo, don’t exercise with the mask on!” “Wearing a mask is dangerous no matter what type of mask it is. It doesn’t allow to breathe pure air but only the same forced polluted toxic air coming from the breath taken before, exhaling toxic stuff and inhaling your same breath. It isn’t healthy at all.” “You don’t need a mask when you workout :)”

Of course, the Charmed alum had the perfect answer, commenting on the post:

[Image via Kaley Cuoco/Instagram.]