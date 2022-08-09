Pete Davidson Currently In Trauma Therapy 'In Large Part' Due To Kanye West's Threatening Social Media Posts

Kanye West‘s unsettling and uncalled-for posts on Instagram aren’t just riling up his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

As it turns out, the posts are most affecting the person at whom they are directed: Kim’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. And it’s not just Monday morning’s new “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD” post, either. Judging by this new report about the Meet Cute actor, it sounds like a long-standing concern.

Related: Is Pete Sending A Message To Kim With THIS New Shirt?!

According to People, the 28-year-old comedian is seeing a trauma therapist to help deal with the online harassment he’s been receiving from the Hurricane rapper. In their new report about the situation published Monday night, the mag detailed some of what’s been going on behind the scenes.

An insider spoke to the outlet about what’s been going on, revealing Pete “has been in trauma therapy in large part” because of Ye’s social media behavior. The insider added:

“The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help.”

Wow.

The source added more details to the ongoing dynamic between Davidson and his now-ex-girlfriend. It sounds like even though the Saturday Night Live alum and the 41-year-old reality TV star are no longer an item, they split on very amicable terms:

“[Pete] has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she’s been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship. Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career.”

Well, that’s nice to hear.

This isn’t the end of the Instagram story, though. (And something tells us Monday morning may not be the final post Kanye makes about the comedian, either.)

Related: Did Kim Break Up With Pete Because He PROPOSED?!

The news outlet is also reporting that both Pete’s team and Kim’s reps have each reached out to Instagram to inquire about the unsettling “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD” post. It seems that the concerned parties want more controls on the social media app to make it a more secure place for people in the public eye:

“His team and Kim’s have reached out repeatedly to Instagram asking to make the platform a safer space.”

Wouldn’t that be nice…

It might make for some changes in Pete’s promo schedule, too. The insider noted that the repeated online attacks are one reason why the Wizards! star “has been absent from social media.” Remember, Pete did get back on IG at one point early this year, only to be driven off quickly by Kanye and his fans. Then, the Yeezy head turned around and gloated about it.

What do U make of these new developments, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN/Avalon]