Kaley Cuoco Admits Not Feeling ‘Totally Okay’ On Birthday Following Karl Cook Divorce

Kaley Cuoco wasn’t feeling like partying on her birthday earlier this week — and she wants everyone to know that’s “totally okay.”

The Big Bang Theory alum celebrated her 36th birthday on Tuesday by spending a day at the stables with her horse. A perfect low-key activity while she was feeling a bit down in the dumps, she explained on her Instagram Story:

“Sometimes it’s okay to not feel totally okay. Even on ur bday.”

While she didn’t address the reason for her sadness, it likely has something to do with this being her first bday since splitting from husband Karl Cook three months ago.

Related: Jasmine Cephas Jones DUMPS Anthony Ramos After 6 Years Together Following Cheating Accusation!

In September, the exes (who began dating in 2016 before marrying in 2018) announced their sudden breakup by releasing a joint statement, which explained:

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together.”

Nevertheless, just because Cook isn’t around anymore, it doesn’t mean she was spending the day alone! The actress made sure to thank all her loyal supporters for sending her so much love on a bittersweet day, adding:

“I have the greatest fam and friends there ever was.”

She shared a similar sentiment later in the day, continuing:

“The amount of LOVE I received today was overwhelming. The messages. The gifts. The calls. The check-ins. All of it. Meant the world to me.”

Oh, and “magical pony kisses” helped boost her spirits too!

Related: Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson’s ‘Close’ Relationship Explained

The Meet Cute star shared a pic of her posing in a Ralph Lauren hat, sunglasses, and t-shirt while at the stables, captioning one photo:

“A quick stop by the barn for some magical pony kisses always helps.”

Cute! The festivities continued with her Flight Attendant co-star Zosia Mamet, as well. The pair hit the Nike store for a shopping spree, Kaley revealed:

“When you make @zosiamamet go Bday shopping with you. Im a terrible influence lol.”

That wasn’t all the fun the star got up to either! She planned a joint birthday party with her sister Briana Cuoco, 33, on Wednesday with a group of friends at Disneyland! Check out some of the snapshots from the festive day (below)!

Seems like it wasn’t such a blue birthday after all!

Thoughts? Ever had a gloomy birthday like Kaley? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN/Avalon]