Ouch! Not So Amicable After All... Kaley Cuoco Denies Karl Cook Spousal Support!

It’s all fun and games until somebody breaks out the prenup.

In all seriousness, we were surprised to hear that Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook had ended their marriage when they announced their breakup Labor Day weekend. In a joint statement, the couple confirmed that the split was a mutual decision made “through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another.”

Related: Kourtney Kardashian Saw Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin’s Breakup Coming!

The statement read:

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

While it was indeed surprising, we got the impression that the split was pretty amicable. But this little detail may throw a wrench into that whole “no anger or animosity” expectation: in legal documents obtained by The Blast, the actress has asked the court to deny spousal support to her ex!

(Well, technically, to either of the parties, but we all know who has the syndication money here.)

This development apparently should not come as a surprise to her equestrian ex, as a source close to the 35-year-old told Us Weekly that Kaley “has [an] ironclad prenup in place.” In other words, Karl knew exactly what he was signing up for if he was going to sign divorce papers.

The Us insider added:

“Her assets are protected.”

Word on the street is the Emmy nominee had a similarly solid prenuptial agreement with her previous husband, Ryan Sweeting. And no wonder — The Big Bang Theory made her one of the highest paid actresses on television, and that’s just one of her many showbiz successes.

Don’t feel too bad for Karl, though. He’s successful in his own right, and a source for People previously noted that his “jumping career has picked up recently, and he did well over the summer.” Oh, and also, he’s the son of a literal billionaire (Scott Cook, who founded software company Intuit and is currently worth $6 billion, per Forbes). He clearly has no need for Kaley’s cash, so he probably didn’t bat an eye signing that prenup.

Related: Kelly Clarkson’s Ex Was ‘Extremely Jealous,’ Made Her Feel ‘Ashamed’ Of Success

The rest of the divorce details are currently under wraps, though The Blast did note the former couple’s date of separation is listed as “TBD.” Unless something really juicy comes out of left field, it doesn’t seem like there will be much more to say, anyway. A prenup tends to make things pretty simple!

We’re glad they seem to be settling things neatly, and wish them both the best of luck moving forward. (And moving on…!)

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]