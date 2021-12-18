Kamala Harris Gets PISSED After Charlamagne Tha God Asked Who The ‘Real President’ Is

Things got heated between Vice President Kamala Harris and Charlamagne Tha God!

During an appearance on his Comedy Central show Tha God’s Honest Truth Friday, the 57-year-old politician fired back at the host after he continually pressed her about Democrat Joe Manchin, who Charlamagne argued is “holding up progress” and “ruining this country.” While holding back on commenting about Manchin, she did acknowledge how “frustrating” the legislative process can be, saying:

“Every vote matters – especially in the Senate – and we have to listen to the voices … and then we negotiate. Sometimes it is frustrating. Watching sausage get made, you think that’s difficult? Well watching a bill get made is … frustrating.”

When he asked about Manchin’s continued opposition to Democratic legislation, specifically about his part in blocking priorities within the administration, such as the massive voting rights bill and the Build Back Better plan, Kamala again steered clear of criticizing the lawmaker, stating:

“I think it’s a mistake to try and think about this only through the lens of Democrats versus Democrats, when the fact is Republicans are consistently and unanimously standing in the way of progress.”

After she named several legislative moves currently being stopped by Republicans, Charlamagne continued:

“We need you to be the superhero who saves democracy … Are you willing to be that superhero?”

The VP promised to “keep fighting” to make sure the administration’s goals are met. However, the 43-year-old personality refused to back down and then questioned:

“I want to know who the real president of this country is — is it Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin?”

And that was the last straw! Kamala quickly clapped back, definitively responding that Biden is the prez and slamming Charlamagne’s questioning:

“Come on, Charlamagne. It’s Joe Biden. No, no, no, no. It’s Joe Biden. And don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president. It’s Joe Biden. And I’m vice president and my name is Kamala Harris. And the reality is because we are in office, we do things like the child tax credit, which is going to reduce Black child poverty by 50 percent … It is the work of saying we’re going to get lead out of pipes and paint because our babies are suffering because of that. It is the work of saying people who ride public transit deserve the same kind of dignity that anybody else does. So, let’s improve that system.”

She continued:

“I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had and agree also that there is a whole lot more work to be done and it is not easy to do. But we will not give up and I will not give up.”

Damn! She did NOT hold back!

As the tension died down between the pair, Charlamagne wrapped up the interview and commented on how impressed he was to see Kamala push back:

“That Kamala Harris – that’s the one I like.”

Wow…

Check out the entire conversation between Harris and Charlamagne (below):

Thoughts on this fiery exchange, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Tha God’s Honest Truth/YouTube]