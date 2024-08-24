Taylor Swift Plans To Endorse Kamala Harris -- This Source Knows WHEN!

Taylor Swift will be going all in on Kamala Harris, according to a new source!

Right after Donald Trump shared those creepy AI pics of the singer endorsing him, a close pal of Mz. Swift told the US Sun on Friday that she plans to shut that down once and for all — by endorsing his opponent!

If you remember, back in 2018 she made an extremely rare political statement in a local election — against the extremely anti-LGBT Marsha Blackburn, who was running for Senate in Tennessee. Soon after, in the 2020 election she endorsed Joe Biden during his campaign. It seemed largely to be against Donald Trump and his attempt to take away women’s rights more than a specific attachment to Biden.

In fact, the insider dished that she was “very happy” when Kamala took over his nomination earlier this year. The prospect of a female prez is “exciting” to the musician, so she’s planning on sharing a lot more support this time, the source claims:

“Taylor got enthusiastic when Kamala Harris got named VP in 2020, to see a woman getting at such a high political position and being the vice president of Joe Biden, it was massive, and she was happy about it. She was happy to endorse the Biden-Harris duo four years ago. Now that Harris is running for president, Taylor is even more excited about the possibility of having Kamala Harris being the next president of the United States of America.”

The 34-year-old seems to have nothing but good things to say about the VP:

“Taylor sees Kamala as a strong woman, someone who unites people, who is going to do her best to solve issues that the people have, and who does great running the country.”

Hey, she isn’t the only one after this week, right?

But don’t expect the Fortnight singer to immediately come out and wave her flag for the 59-year-old and her running mate Tim Walz, though. Now that she’s on a break from her Eras Tour, she’s going to let things settle for a few weeks. But this source, who is reportedly close to Tay Tay’s team, is certain an endorsement is imminent:

“She will endorse Kamala Harris, and the announcement should be made soon, probably 6 to 4 weeks before the election day.”

That would put the endorsement around late September, early October. Hmm.

What do U think about Taylor possibly showing support for Kamala, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

