Savannah Chrisley Goes Full Trump At RNC, Says Parents' Fraud Conviction Was A Witch Hunt!

Savannah Chrisley took the stage at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday and drew a straight line between Donald Trump and her parents! Fair enough as they’re also reality stars convicted of fraud…

Of course, Savannah’s dad Todd Chrisley and mom Julie Chrisley are in federal prison right now after being found guilty on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. But to hear the Sassy By Savannah mogul tell it in her RNC speech, the reality TV stars were “persecuted” by the justice system “due to our public profile and conservative beliefs.” Hmmm…

The Chrisley Knows Best star took up for her incarcerated parents and defended Trump at the same time in the fiery speech. She opened by referencing the location in Georgia — Fulton County, with county seat Atlanta — as the place where “rogue prosecutors” went after her mom and dad:

“You may have seen my family on TV, but for the past decade we have been persecuted by rogue prosecutors in Fulton County due to our public profile.”

The RNC crowd immediately caught Savannah’s Fulton County reference, too. As you probably know, Trump himself is facing federal racketeering charges in that very same county over accusations that he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Savannah said:

“I know, Fulton County. They know how to do it, alright, due to our public profile and conservative beliefs.”

She then went on to complain the justice system treats conservatives differently than it does liberals:

“Justice is supposed to be blind, but today we have a two face justice system. Just look at what they are doing to President Trump, all along. Let’s face it, Hunter Biden is roaming around free and attending classified meetings.”

Uh… not sure if that point is totally true. For one, Hunter Biden has a tax fraud trial coming up this fall and was already convicted last month on all three federal gun charges he was facing — charges which don’t even usually get filed, per experts. Oh, and on the very same day that Savannah gave this RNC speech, Senator Robert Menendez — a Democrat from New Jersey and the now-former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee — was convicted on a series of federal bribery charges. Seems like it goes both ways! Crooked is crooked.

If anything, Trump has been given a much, much longer leash than probably any defendant in US history. We mean, he even has the Supreme Court giving him immunity, contrary to the Constitution! And of course, the big difference is the Democrats aren’t supporting Menendez and NEVER supported Hunter Biden, who isn’t even an elected official, just the president’s son. The GOP, on the other hand, is host to multiple convicted criminals, and it’s become a real part of their brand!

Nevertheless, Savannah continued. She dropped one of the biggest lines of the entire Tuesday affair at the RNC when she told the crowd that Fulton County prosecutors had called her family “the Trumps of the South” during Todd and Julie’s trial:

“I’ll never forget what the prosecutors said in the most heavily Democrat county in the state, before an Obama-appointed judge. He called us the Trumps of the South. He meant it as an insult. But let me tell you, boy do I wear it as a badge of honor.”

And as for Trump — who, of course, has already been found guilty by a jury on 34 (!) counts of falsifying records related to a hush money payment — she offered this line as a kicker:

“Donald J. Trump has only one conviction that matters, and that is his conviction to make America great again.”

Oookay…

You can see her full speech (below):

Thoughts?? Reactions?? Share ’em (below)…

