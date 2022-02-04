Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian Of KIDNAPPING & More In Shocking IG Post!

Whoa! Kanye West hit back HARD at Kim Kardashian after her latest response to his antics!

As you probably saw, the Power rapper made waves on Friday morning by posting on his Instagram that his daughter North West was “BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL.” Yes, he said against his will, and yes it was in all caps.

In a rare moment of actually fighting back against her baby daddy, the KKW Beauty mogul posted a lengthy response, saying in part:

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

Well, Ye didn’t take that well at all. Back on social media on Friday, he blasted his baby momma’s statement, posting a screenshot of it to his IG and captioning it with a rather disjointed but VERY angry statement, beginning:

“What do you mean by main provider ?”

Um, maybe she means the fact she’s being their parent while he’s off being a genius or whatever?

But that was when he really laid it down, accusing Kim of KIDNAPPING North! He wrote:

“America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs”

Wait, he’s saying she kidnapped her own daughter by throwing a birthday party… and not sending Ye the e-vite??

We wonder if she really did accuse him of being on drugs… We mean, would it be so out of line for a mother to make sure when her baby daddy is acting so irrationally all the time?

Finally Ye blamed KKW Beauty’s Chief Marketing Officer (and Kim’s longtime friend) Tracy Romulus for everything, saying:

“Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…”

See the whole thing (below)!

Yowza! What do YOU think of Ye’s latest lashing out?? What does Tracy Romulus have to do with anything??

