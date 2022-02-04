Wow! Kanye West Gifted Julia Fox AND Her Friends Birkin Bags For Her Birthday!

Kanye West may have just won over Julia Fox’s friends!

As we previously reported, the Uncut Gems celebrated her 32nd birthday on Wednesday night by dining at the French Bistro Lucien in New York City with the 44-year-old rapper and a bunch of her besties. The couple unsurprisingly packed on the PDA throughout the night, with an insider telling Page Six:

“They arrived together, looking very couple-y. He was all smiles. Her friends were also there. It was a big group.”

However, it seems the highlight of the night came from the expensive present Ye gave to Fox for her special day! In an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, the momma of one shared a video of her and some of her friends posing with Hermès Birkin bags. Tommy Dorfman also shared snaps from the party to her Insta, giving everyone a closer look at Fox and pals Richie Shazam, Briana Andalore, Niki Takesh, and one unidentified person holding up the expensive purses. Swipe to ch-ch-check it out (below):

Wow!!! Kanye really went all out for the special occasion! According to Page Six, an insider confirmed that the group did receive the bags from the Yeezy designer. He apparently handed out five Birkins, which retail for over $10,000 each. DAYUM!

