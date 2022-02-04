Kim Kardashian SLAMS Kanye West After He Says North Is 'Being Put On TikTok Against' His 'Will'

Kanye West is speaking out about his daughter North West being on TikTok.

But estranged wife Kim Kardashian doesn’t care for the rapper’s take on North’s social media activity — nor about the way in which he decided to bring it all to light on Friday in such a public way.

The TikTok tiff kicked off this morning, when Ye took to Instagram and posted an ALL CAPS screed about his 8-year-old daughter’s social media activity amid his ongoing divorce from her mother:

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?”

Whoa!

OK, first off, “my first divorce” is next-level shade directed at Kim, who of course has been divorced several times. What a s**tty and immature thing to put out there publicly! What’s the benefit of lobbing insults like that?! So toxic! But more importantly for our purposes here is the Chicago native’s decision to air out his family drama online!

As you can see (below), he brazenly screenshotted a TikTok clip of Nori while posting the complaint:

He’s antagonizing the situation by doing this! Why share everything with the world?? Why not just go to Kim directly and voice concern about North’s social media use??? Predictably, thousands of IG users immediately commented on Ye’s post, with some advising that he ought to keep private matters private (below):

“Have it removed she shouldn’t be online till she’s over 16 anyways” “Man take this down bruh keep this private.” “Talk to @kimkardashian once more. Try to get her understanding from your perspective” “Take Kimberly to Court ye !!! Get custody of your kids she is manipulating them and trying to set you up” “if north wants to do it so let her. i mean as long as she’s not doing anything inappropriate it wouldn’t be a problem, right? maybe you can talk to north about limits on the app” “Keep what’s private to yourself and talk to your lawyers not the internet” “ye pls take this down this isn’t fair to north” “talk to kimmy about it” “Like and share the tik tok bro, give her clout”

OMG, that last comment! NGL, it’s a little funny. LOLz!

The overall situation is serious, though. So serious, in fact, that Kim responded IMMEDIATELY.

Taking a page out of Kanye’s playbook, the KUWTK mogul aired out her statement in public, too. Writing in an IG Stories post that was also published on Friday morning almost immediately after Ye’s rant. Kim explained (below):

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

She continued:

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only further causing pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

The reality TV star and business mogul concluded from there by calling Kanye out directly for his apparent refusal to move forward with the divorce in order to make their split official. The mom of four wrote:

“I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

WOW!!!

Here’s a screenshot of her full post:

That’s a STRONG response! Of course, Kanye has previously shown displeasure over North’s social media activity, so it’s not totally out of left field to see him bristle at it again today. But it’s not like North is being left to her own devices on the app! In fact, Kim reprimanded the little girl recently for going live on TikTok without her momma’s permission. Even Mason Disick has been watching over North online in order to limit her social media use.

Besides, if Kanye has such a problem with his daughter being on social media — which is a totally fair concern!!! — he should be mature about it and go to Kim directly and privately and get it all sorted out. Going on IG like this is not healthy or productive! Also, he should move forward on his first divorce (ugh) and just make it official already. It’s been long enough, and Kim is clearly ready to move on with her life. Fair’s fair!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your thoughts on the matter down in the comments (below)…

