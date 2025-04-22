Back Together! Video From Kanye West & Bianca Censori's Dinner Date Revealed -- As He Posts Couples Pic On Social Media! LOOK!

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are back like they never left!

On Monday afternoon, the Hurricane rapper took to X (Twitter) to post a picture of the controversial couple together again and hanging out on what was apparently a date night.

Of course, these two have had some major relationship hiccups (uh, to put it mildly) in the recent past. But judging by this new pic — as well as a prior night’s dinner date on which they were spotted cozying up to each other in Spain — it would seem like maybe there’s been a serious reconciliation here?!?!

First, the photo. Like we said, on Monday afternoon, Kim Kardashian‘s ex popped up on X with the new photo of himself in all black standing next to Bianca, who was wearing yet another one of her patented sexy outfits. The two weren’t smiling (do they ever?! LOLz) but they were definitely in close quarters in the snap. You can see it for yourself HERE.

But here’s the thing: the photo alone isn’t the sole proof that these two appear to have romantically reconciled! See, it would also appear they are giving marriage another shot because on Friday night, they sat down for dinner together as a pair at Cala d’Or. This past weekend, we’d briefly covered the fact that the pair had dinner together at the popular Indian fusion restaurant in Mallorca, Spain. However, nobody at the time quite knew how it all went down. Well, now we do!

According to TMZ, Ye and Bianca’s security guards showed up ten minutes before the couple arrived at Cala d’Or back on Friday night and requested that the A-listers be allowed to dine privately in a VIP room. The only problem? The restaurant doesn’t have a VIP room. So, the pair was s**t outta luck.

No matter! The restaurant cordoned off a whole area for the duo, who showed up moments later with an unidentified man in tow. Then, the three of them then went off and had dinner together. Per that outlet, Ye decided to eat chicken curry and chicken balti for dinner, while Bianca opted for the butter chicken and their unidentified third wheel had himself some chicken tikka masala.

Notably, the trio did not enjoy any alcohol along with their meal, the outlet reports. But they did have mango lassis, which is a blended drink made of mangoes, yogurt, milk, and ice. And they also shared some rice and naan bread amongst each other while enjoying the scrumptious situation.

Yum!

Sounds like a real nice feast, doesn’t it?! In the end, TMZ reports the trio was done with dinner and gone from the place in under an hour. Short, sweet, and to the point. You can see that new video of them breaking bread back on Friday night HERE.

What do U make of this apparent romantic resurgence for the embattled couple, tho, Perezcious readers?? That’s the real story here, obvi! Are they back on??

Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]