Kanye West Says Former Trainer Threatened To 'Institutionalize' Him To 'Zombieland' -- And He Has Receipts

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Kanye West is taking aim at his former friend and personal trainer, Harley Pasternak.

By now you know that the 45-year-old has been under fire for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt, making false claims about George Floyd‘s death, and threatening to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.” Many have called him out on his slew of problematic and antisemitic rants over the past couple of weeks — including Harley, who happens to be Jewish. Speaking to Newsweek last month, the fitness expert shared he decided to cut ties with Ye after having a conversation with him for “about five hours” following his threatening words:

“As someone who’s been his friend for 15 years, I will not speak with him again until he issues a formal apology. He seems like he’s either [having] or is on the verge of a mental break. This is a person who probably struggled understanding reality from not reality even in the best of times, and I’m extraordinarily saddened by the lack of outrage. The amount of outrage that came from a T-shirt that he wore a few days earlier was a millionfold more vocal than the tweet that he implied that he was going to wipe out a race of people.”

And as we’ve seen since that vile tweet, Kanye has not cared to listen and learn about how harmful his recent actions have been and instead continued to spew antisemitic remarks in various interviews, resulting in brands such as Balenciaga and Adidas dropping him.

Related: Two MORE Lawyers Drop Kanye Amid Public Rants!

While Kanye was locked out of his Twitter account for a bit due to his antisemitic tweet, he has since returned to the social media app (*sigh*) — and promptly called out Harley for allegedly trying to have him “institutionalized again” over his public rants. Whoa.

On Thursday, the Yeezy fashion designer began by tweeting that he was “mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well behaved celebrity.” Is he talking about prescribed medication to help with mental health issues? Ye also included a screenshot of a text message purportedly sent by Harley offering to have a conversation with him “based in fact” and without “cuss words” or “crazy stuff.” The message then continued:

“Second option, I have you institutionalized again where they medicate the crap out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever. Play date with the kids just won’t be the same.”

The alleged texts sent by the 48-year-old trainer seemingly confirmed TMZ‘s previous report that he called the Los Angeles Police Department in 2016 before Kanye’s hospitalization. As you may recall, the Gold Digger artist suffered a meltdown onstage and canceled the rest of his Saint Pablo tour. A source explained to Page Six at the time:

“He’s been suffering from exhaustion and sleep deprivation and went to the hospital today on his own will and under the consultation of his physician.”

The LAPD also told The Post that officers responded to a call for a “disturbance.” When they arrived at the scene, the situation became a “medical emergency.”

But that’s not all Kanye had to say on the matter. Sharing a screenshot of a picture of Harley, Kanye continued to tweet:

“I was told that if I expose the truth of the bad business practices everything is gonna be taken from me Including my black children And everyone has bore whiteness to the public Emmett Tilling of Ye But GOD has put something on my heart not to backdown”

He then added in a follow-up, writing alongside more messages from the trainer:

“This shows Harley admitting to knowing the truth of our origin but then later dismissing the facts within the same text chain Mind you This is how a Hollywood trainer speaks to a far more influential black celebrity when we get out of line”

Harley has not responded to Kanye’s claims yet – but he has since made his Instagram account private. Reactions to the latest from Kanye, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via ABC News/YouTube, KGUN9/YouTube]