Haley Joel Osment Breaks His Silence After Using ‘Disgusting’ Antisemitic Slur During Arrest

Haley Joel Osment is speaking out after he used an antisemitic slur while being arrested earlier this month.

On April 8, the 37-year-old actor was taken into custody by police and booked on charges of public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance after he allegedly attempted to snowboard while under the influence at the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in California. Bodycam footage showed Haley, with his helmet on backward, talking back and forth with employees and blocking people from getting on a chair lift to take them to the mountain. You could tell it was sooo unsafe for him to snowboard down!

In the video of the interaction, Haley appeared calm. However, the second police arrived at the resort he went off the handle! In bodycam footage obtained by People on Thursday, one witness told the officer that The Sixth Sense star had been drinking at a nearby bar but was cut off by employees after he spilled a cocktail. He then allegedly became “aggravated” and “argumentative” and tried to get on a ski lift. However, staffers refused to let him — as seen in the above video — and they called the cops.

After police arrived at the scene, per bodycam footage, Haley was placed in handcuffs as he repeatedly claimed that he was “being attacked.” When asked for his name, Haley says:

“I’m an American.”

Officers then searched him, found a $20 bill, and put him in a police car. While talking to bystanders at the scene, a cop unfolded the bill and discovered a substance inside. The officer then told those around to “be careful.” What was the substance inside the bill? You probably could guess, but the Mono County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement on Thursday that Haley was charged with possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct. So, it was likely that drug in it.

Inside the cop car, Haley continued to go off on the cops — and took things way too far. People reported the Forrest Gump star is heard saying in bodycam footage:

“I’m being kidnapped by a f**king Naxi”

He then calls the officer a racial, antisemitic slur — the K-word. WTF. Now, Haley is apologizing for his “disgusting” behavior days later. He told People on Thursday:

“I’m absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner. The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place.”

He had lost his home in the Eaton Fire back in January. However, there’s no excuse for how he acted or what he said — something he did recognize. Emily Osment’s brother continued:

“But that’s no excuse for using this disgusting word. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts. What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage – I’ve let the Jewish community down and it devastates me. I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake.”

It’s freaking 2025. You should know better than to say offensive slurs like that, intoxicated or not. Haley is set to be arraigned on June 7. We’ll see what happens with the case then. What are your thoughts on the statement? Let us know.

To learn more about antisemitism and how you can help fight it, check out https://www.adl.org/.

