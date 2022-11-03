2 MORE Lawyers Drop Kanye West Amid Public Rants!!

Kanye West is yet again losing his lawyers!!

According to RadarOnline, the law firm Greenberg Traurig — and specifically lawyers Ashley Pickett and Bryan Patton — filed legal documents on Wednesday informing the court they will no longer represent the rapper.

According to the filing obtained by the outlet on Thursday, the attorneys claimed West’s conduct has “rendered it unreasonably difficult for” the firm to “carry out representation effectively and that [West] has breached a material term of the agreement.” Hmm. Very ominous!

While they did not directly blame Ye’s antisemitic remarks for their split from the star — words which have cost him several other lawyers and business opportunities — they did allude to Kanye’s many controversies while noting specifically that there has been a breakdown of communication with the celeb — despite their best efforts:

“This and other conduct has made it unreasonably difficult for [the firm] to continue to represent [West].”

The judge has yet to rule. These lawyers were defending the Grammy winner against a lawsuit brought forth by his former design assistant, Taliah Leslie. She claims Kanye hired her to work for Yeezy but failed to pay her properly (including not giving her overtime pay or other benefits). She also accused him of violating labor codes, failing to reimburse her for travel, or covering her phone bill.

Interestingly, another lawyer with the same firm, Nina D. Boyajian, also dropped West as a client earlier this week, per the outlet. She was representing him against a $7 million lawsuit brought by a production company claiming it had been stiffed as well. In her explanation to the court, she was more direct about the reasoning, writing:

“[Kanye] publicly made improper antisemitic remarks, resulting in his condemnation by and disassociation from various entities and persons that previously worked with or represented him.”

As a result of team members leaving, Nina claimed she was “unable to meaningfully communicate with [West] in order to represent them in this matter.” She went on to say West had “made it unreasonably difficult to continue as their counsel” and accused him of being “further in breach of their obligations to defense counsel.” Wow! The judge has yet to rule on this as well, but Kanye will likely be on the hunt for new lawyers ASAP!

This comes after he’s already lost SEVERAL divorce lawyers for being too difficult to work with as he continues to avoid finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian. After just days of working for Kanye, Johnny Depp‘s attorney Camille Vasquez, who was brought on to represent him amid business-related matters, also stepped aside. Yeesh. By the end of this, Ye will have pushed away just about everyone he’s associated with!

