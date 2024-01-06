Kanye West Gushes Over ‘Most Beautiful’ Wife Bianca Censori In Birthday Tribute!

Kanye West is showing some love to Bianca Censori.

The 46-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to gush about his wife on her 29th birthday. Posting a close-up snapshot of Bianca, he wrote:

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me”

“Half the world turned their backs” on him? Rightfully so, after Ye repeatedly spewing antisemitic comments! He has no one but himself to blame for that happening! Check out the post (below):

And that was not the only tribute from Kanye! He then proceeded to post several photos of the architectural designer, including one of her flashing a smile at the camera while sporting a Vultures album sweatshirt and furry white boots. The Yeezy designer then captioned it:

“I miss you when I wake up before you.”

In another picture, Kanye could be seen wearing a black armless hoodie while Bianca used a purple pillow to cover her nearly naked body. A throwback to those viral images of the couple walking around Italy last year! He said:

“Yall know who ran the summer.”

They certainly made some interesting fashion statements over the summer. See the posts (below):

Hopefully, Bianca enjoys her birthday today. Reactions to the tribute from Kanye, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

